James Tynion IV Reveals Blueprints For The Nice House and W0rldtr33

James Tynion IV reveals the Blueprints for The Nice House On The Lake and W0rldtr33 in The Woods and Memetic from Boom Studios

In a recent interview on Boom Direct, the video and podcast interview show from publisher Boom Studios, James Tynion IV revealed the "blueprints" for his work and biggest successes are in his earliest work with the publisher. When talking with co-host Anthony Mauro, Tynion made it clear that "The Woods, I really can't overstate, is the blueprint of everything I've done since" and later in the interview reinforces that "the themes that I've come back to over and over… The Nice House on the Lake, you can see it taps into a lot of the same core fears as The Woods…" He goes on to add that "my series at Image Comics, W0rldtr33, that's tapping into some of my fears of the internet that were the same fears that sparked me to do Memetic."

And while longtime readers of Tynion's work have seen these recurring themes revisited in his work, this may be the first time he's publicly confirmed the direct lines between his earliest works and some of his most well known and bestselling works. Indeed, with The Nice House on the Lake likely having launched at over 100,000 copies and a sequel on its way, and W0rldtr33 seeing similar massive orders and driving aftermarket heat, one wonders if savvy collectors and curious readers of those series will go back to the source in The Woods and Memetic respectively with this confirmation…

Both foundational series have had media interest over the years as well, with The Woods in development at SyFy and Memetic in development with Seth Rogen's Point Grey production company. And while there haven't been as many updates on those adaptations as, say, Something Is Killing The Children (which we reported last week has eclipsed 4.5 million copies in sales, given Boom's Netflix first look and steady stream of media adaptations it's likely The Woods and Memetic will pop up again before too long.

For both curious readers and long term collectors, the current James Tynion IV: The First Decade at Boom Studios campaign offers exclusive all-in-one hardcover collections and the rarest variant editions of The Woods and Memetic ever offered. Which of course, Bleeding Cool already reported on last week. There's only around two days left in the active campaign to guarantee your copy of these limited editions of the blueprints of the entire Tiny Onion empire…

