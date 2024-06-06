Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: siktc, Someting Is Killing The Children

Something Is Killing The Children Has Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies

Something Is Killing The Children, and its related Slaughterverse titles, have sold over 4.5 million copies since launching in 2019.

Article Summary 'Something Is Killing The Children' eclipses 4.5 million sales since 2019 debut.

Boom Studios' Kickstarter campaign nears a $250k milestone for collector's editions.

Netflix adaptation progresses amid industry challenges, hinting at future success.

Creator James Tynion IV pledges to reach 100 issues, hinting at an enduring series.

As we reported earlier, publisher Boom Studios is currently running one of their Boom Direct Reserve campaigns on Kickstarter. With only a week left, the James Tynion IV: The First Decade at Boom! Studios campaign has nearly hit $250,000 in pre-orders. We already called your attention to the fact that the campaign offers three of the rarest editions of Something Is Killing The Children #1 ever offered by Boom. But also buried in the campaign text is a rather gigantic piece of sales information that no one else seems to have picked up on… and that is that Something Is Killing The Children, and its related Slaughterverse titles, have sold over 4.5 million copies since launching in 2019.

In a post-sales chart world, where sales data difficult to come by, and the last indication of SIKTC sales we had was two years ago when it crossed the 2 million unit mark, this a massive confirmation of the franchise's staying sales power. Even more impressive in a year where all of the big sales numbers seem to be coming from pre-branded licensed properties like the Energon Universe or Warner Brothers library rather than creator-owned series.

With James Tynion IV also recently confirming that the Netflix adaptation by Baran Bo Adar and Jante Friese continues to move forward smoothly, despite the recent strikes that saw numerous projects cancelled, could the sales on the Slaughterverse eclipse 6 or even 8 million copies in the near future? In the same interview, Tynion confirmed that he and Werther Dell'Edera intend to get to 100 issues of Something Is Killing The Children and with last year's San Diego Comic-Con panel having an attendance that dwarfed Tynion's last Batman panel at the show it certainly seems possible.

Perhaps another reason to pre-order one of the rarest versions of Something Is Killing The Children #1 ever offered by Boom?

