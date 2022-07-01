Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #2 Preview: Valkyrie Returns

While Jane Foster is busy being The Mighty Thor again in this preview of Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #2, another Valkyrie returns to Asgard. Check out the preview below.

Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #2

by Torunn Gronbekk & Michael Dowling, cover by Ryan Stegman

When Jane and Odin find a clue steeped in unknown magic, they turn to Doctor Voodoo for help finding Thor – and learn of an interdimensional threat that will require more than Thor's strength to combat. Meanwhile, Rúna cuts a Midgardian vacation short to help the warriors of Asgard hold off their enemies' assault on the Golden Realm. But why do their enemies seem to know something Sif doesn't?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620372700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620372700221 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620372700231 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 2 JUNGGEUN YOON PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620372700241 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 2 HORLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.