Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #3 Preview: Jane vs. S'ym

Jane battles her demons in this preview of Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #3… well, one demon in particular. Check out the preview below.

Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #3

by Torunn Gronbekk & Michael Dowling, cover by Ryan Stegman

JANE VS. S'YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing – badly. Rúna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God's whereabouts in Limbo – or will she lose herself to S'ym's dark magics?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620372700311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620372700321 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 3 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.