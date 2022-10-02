Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #5 Preview: Thor's Worst Nightmare

Thor experiences his worst nightmare in this preview of Marvel Preview: Jane Foster and The Mighty Thor #5, and for once it doesn't involve his hammer. Check out the preview below.

Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #5

by Torunn Gronbekk & Michael Dowling, cover by Ryan Stegman

Everything comes to a head in this brilliant and brutal conclusion to Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling's Jane Foster epic! The puppet master who has been leading all of Asgard's enemies from the shadows will be revealed…as will the dark secrets of Rúna's past. With Asgard torn asunder, will Jane and Thor arrive in time to save the Golden Realm from certain destruction?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620372700511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620372700521 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 5 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620372700531 – JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR 5 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.