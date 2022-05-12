Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Courtesy of ComiXology, here's an advance look at  Avengers #56, by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron. The cover sees Jane Foster, the current Valkyrie of the Marvel Universe, reunited with her version of Thor – and comes ahead of the new Thor: Love And Thunder movie, which has seen Jane Foster, as played by Natalie Portman, take that role for the first time in the movies. But the version seen in Avengers #56, out on May the 25th, may be another version entirely.

Marvel Previews May 25th

Remember that thing from Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness about dreams being a window into other dimensional realities?Marvel Previews May 25th

Do we also get a return for Fat Thor as well? Either way, something is really up. And potentially pretty problematic too.

Marvel Previews May 25th

The story is "The Saga Of Jane". Just as a word of warning, Sagas don't always eld well for their lead characters. Just look at, well, Saga.

Marvel Previews May 25th

Looks like Thor also got Spanx in this version of reality was well, one in which Odin accepted Jane Foster and they settled down together in Asgard.

Marvel Previews May 25th

Yeah, squealing pigs are a sign that something is very much wrong with the world. As is Jane Foster being a housewife, sure, sure, but the pigs are the dead giveaway.

Marvel Previews May 25th

If dreams are doorways to other realities, what about paintings? There is another dimension made entirely of paint, remember… Avengers #56 is published on the 25th of May.

Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview

AVENGERS #56
MARVEL COMICS
MAR221026
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier
JANE FOSTER TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT!
She once famously wielded Mjolnir as Thor, Goddess of Thunder. Today, she guards the worlds of the living and the dead as the winged Valkyrie. Now, those two versions of the same mighty hero somehow find themselves face-to-face, in a desperate bid to save the soul of Jane Foster.
RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022
SRP: $3.99

 

 

 

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.