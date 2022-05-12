Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview

Courtesy of ComiXology, here's an advance look at Avengers #56, by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron. The cover sees Jane Foster, the current Valkyrie of the Marvel Universe, reunited with her version of Thor – and comes ahead of the new Thor: Love And Thunder movie, which has seen Jane Foster, as played by Natalie Portman, take that role for the first time in the movies. But the version seen in Avengers #56, out on May the 25th, may be another version entirely.

Remember that thing from Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness about dreams being a window into other dimensional realities?

Do we also get a return for Fat Thor as well? Either way, something is really up. And potentially pretty problematic too.

The story is "The Saga Of Jane". Just as a word of warning, Sagas don't always eld well for their lead characters. Just look at, well, Saga.

Looks like Thor also got Spanx in this version of reality was well, one in which Odin accepted Jane Foster and they settled down together in Asgard.

Yeah, squealing pigs are a sign that something is very much wrong with the world. As is Jane Foster being a housewife, sure, sure, but the pigs are the dead giveaway.

If dreams are doorways to other realities, what about paintings? There is another dimension made entirely of paint, remember… Avengers #56 is published on the 25th of May.

