Jane Foster, Valkyrie And Namor To Join The Avengers?

Jane Foster was the girlfriend of Donald Blake, the human form of Thor. Then of Thor. Then not. Then she became Thor. Then she became Valkyrie. And now? She may well be becoming an Avenger. In today's Avengers #50/#750, one of the Multiversal Deathloks searching for Avengers to join a cause, identifies Jane Foster, working in the morgue as both Valkyrie and an Avenger. The latter description, she declines.

Though this may all just be a matter of temporal perspective.

It all depends how you look at things with your dead, cyborg, all-temporal seeing eye of yours. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman will also be Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder movie, reprising aspects of the comic book story, including Foster'd diagnosis of breast cancer. This might be about the time the character deserves getting a little increased promotional presence. As Avengers #53 solicits tell us "The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie." So she's joining the Avengers and so is Namor, even after his going to war with them. That's what happens, it seems, when She-Hulk saves Atlantis from a gamma bomb explosion.

A tale of two Kings…

(W) Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio (A) Aaron Kuder, More

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

