Jarrett Williams & Daniele Di Nicuolo's Speed Force With Ace & Avery

Speed Force is a new DC series by Jarrett Williams and Daniele Di Nicuolo focusing on Kid Flash, Wallace "Ace" West, and Avery Ho, The Flash of China.

"Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths."

Jarrett Williams has previously written Rick And Morty comics, for Oni Press as well as their own series Super Pro K.O. Daniele Di Nicuolo has previously drawn Flash comics and has a wider portfolio of work and is best know for his work on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as well as Seven Secrets, The Infinite Loop, Mirror's Edge, West Coast Avengers, DC Vs Vampires and Nightwing,

Created by Van Jensen, Robert Venditti, Ron Frenz and Brett Booth, Wallace "Ace" West was originally introduced as a biracial interpretation of Wally West as part of DC's The New 52 relaunch. The comic DC Rebirth #1 later established that he is a new character of the same name, being Reverse-Flash's (Daniel West) son and Wally's cousin, both named after their great-grandfather. To avoid confusion, the character was renamed in later comics as Wallace West, and later simply as Ace West.

Avery Ho is a Chinese American woman, who was caught in the Speed Force storm that created Godspeed, in Central City. This gave her a connection to the Speed Force and superspeed powers. Avery Ho joined the Justice League of China as The Flash and was later recruited to take Barry Allen's place in the multi-dimensional super hero team Justice League Incarnate.

Speed Force #1 will be published on the 14th of November.

