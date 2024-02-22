Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brzrkr, comicspro, jason aaron, keanu reeves

Jason Aaron Unleashes A Faceful Of Bullets On Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr

Boom Studios descended on the ComicsPro Summit in Pitttsburgh and promised that 2024 would be a big year for Keanu Reeves’ Brzrkr.

Article Summary Jason Aaron to script a Wild West Brzrkr special with artist Francesco Manna.

Boom Studios teases a significant year for Brzrkr in 2024, including deluxe editions.

Keanu Reeves collabs with China Miéville on a novel set in Brzrkr's universe.

Potential updates on Brzrkr adaptations with the end of Hollywood strikes.

As reported earlier on Bleeding Cool, Boom Studios descended on ComicsPro's Annual Industry Meeting in a big way and promised 2024 would be a big year for one of their flagship, modern franchises – Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr.

Boom President of Publishing and Marketing, Filip Sablik, announced during the publisher's morning presentation that award-winning and bestselling writer Jason Aaron, who is also writing his first Batman book at DC Comics and relaunching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for their 40th anniversary at IDW, will be putting his unique stamp on Brzrkr in June with Predator: The Last Hunt artist Francesco Manna. In a bit of perfect casting, Aaron will tell the story of B. in the Wild West in the new standalone special.

But it sounds like that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Brzrkr news in 2024. We've already heard that creator Keanu Reeves is teaming with bestselling, award-winning author China Miéville for his first novel – The Book Of Elsewhere – to be published by Del Rey in July. And we know that Boom plans to release more Pen & Ink Editions starting with Brzrkr: Poetry Of Madness by Steve Skroce and that there is a complete Deluxe Hardcover planned for the original 12-issue Brzrkr series. But Sablik hinted there were more Brzrkr announcements to come this year, both in publishing and beyond…

Are there more standalone specials planned for 2024? And if so, who are the creator teams looking to contribute to the biggest original comic franchise of the last 30 years? Or is there something bigger on the horizon for Brzrkr in the comic space?

And with the strikes over in Hollywood, can we expect updates this year on the Brzrkr feature film in development at Netflix? Or the anime series? Or was Sablik hinting at other expansions of the modern franchise… perhaps into the collectible space?

Time will tell, and when it does Bleeding Cool will be the first to report it. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!