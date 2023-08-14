Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: doug mahnke, jason aaron

Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman: Off-World From DC in November

Jason Aaron has posted to his Substack newsletter news of his new Batman comic book. Indeed, his very first Batman comic. Batman Off-World.

"I've mentioned here a few times that I've been working on a lot of new projects since my Marvel exclusive ended. It's probably not a complete shock that one of them would wind up being a Batman book. Seemed the right way to finally make my proper debut as a DC writer."

Scalped counts, sir. Scalped counts. As does The Other Side. And more definitely Hellblazer. And have you forgotten Joker's Asylum: Penguin that you did with Jason Pearson? Does that not cunt at a Batman book? But Jason writes;

"Though this is a different sort of Batman story. One that sees a young Dark Knight undertaking his very first trip into space. A journey that's inspired by some of the DC books that made me a comics fan as a kid, and ultimately set the course for the rest of my life. "I fell in love with comics because of DC. The first books my young, beardless self ever plucked from a grocery store spinner rack were the New Teen Titans and World's Finest and Batman. Books that opened the door to a universe of stories that would quite literally change the course of my life. So it is with great honor and excitement that at long last I get to make my proper debut as a DC writer, with a Batman story that takes a young Dark Knight on his own first journey into the far, wondrous reaches of the DC cosmos. "BATMAN: OFF-WORLD is drawn by the legendary Doug Mahnke, who I've wanted to work with for years now, along with inker Jamie Mendoza. BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #1 will be coming your way November 21. And I'll be over here working on even more of those new projects."

That's my birthday as well. And I'll be seeing Jason Aaron at Thought Bubble this year. What a lovely present!

