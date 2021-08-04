Jean Grey Gets A New Power Courtesy Of Polaris In X-Men #2 (Spoilers)

X-Men by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz is currently fighting for the industry's top spot with Batman as the most blockbuster-ish ongoing comic book series that the superhero medium has to offer. As James Tynion IV at Batman copies Jonathan Hickman's showrunner take across the X-Men books, it's worth checking on the very cool moments that perpetuate this position.

Much has been made of recent new versions of the classic Claremont "fastball special" where Colossus threw Wolverine at speed, at an impending enemy attack. The combination of mutant powers in strange and interesting ways. Well, X-Men #2 is full of them. But it needs a lot of planning as an Annihilation Wave attacks and Rogue shows off her own research into this matter. And Cyclops barks orders as the team leader.

Superhero tactics are one of the great things in the comic book iteration of the medium, sadly missing from most of the movies. The Suicide Squad could have benefitted from Bloodsport yelling orders, in the way Joss Whedon wrote Captain America in The Avengers' now-dubbed Battle Of New York, even if it was just a precursor to the "Hulk… Smash" line.

I mean Jean Grey now even has a reference-power, able to feed pop culture nuggets into the brains of her compatriots, so that everybody understands that reference.

Yes, just like The Avengers again. But that's not the new Jean Grey power I was talking about in the headline. Something new, in collaboration with Polaris, the Mistress Of Magnetism.

She can read the minds of, and communicate with, the dead. Quite a powerful communication ability now… and something that might be of note to Mister Sinister in Hellions, also out today.

Who is blatantly continuing to clone himself in direct contradiction of Krakoan bylaws. With clones in conflict with each other…

In House Of X, as part of the ninth timeline, we learnt about Mister Sinister's clones, individuals grown and trained on Mars – or Arakko as it is now to be referred to. And from these, he built Chimera.

Mister Sinister creates the chimera, combining DNA of mutants to create new mutants, such as Rasputin. A combination of Quentin Quire, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde, X-23 and Unus The Untouchable.

And first appearing in Power Of X…

With the Krakoan system of resurrecting mutants, with the five creating new bodies and Charles Xavier bringing back their souls, there have been questions and suggestions as to what would happen if mutant minds were put into other bodies, or what if the process was carried out when a mutant was alive, creating duplicates.

As mutants leave wills before they die -and are then resurrected, requesting such chimera possibilities. Sinister was meant to be abiding by restrictions to avoid such issues.

Xavier forbade Sinister from making copies of mutants, as he did creating Madelyne Pryor from Jean Grey. Who the Quiet Council of Krakoa have now refused to resurrect because she is a clone. So he's not allowed to make copies, what can he do?

Making something new from something old. Chimeras on Krakoa now, not a hundred years hence. And what materials does he need?

And now playing out in the new Hellions. X-Men shows the possibility of such chimera, especially with Synch as a member able to facilitate such power-sharing…

While Mister Sinister is studying the resurrected mutants who died while in Otherworld's Amenth and came back differently.

While Orchis have dead-and-resurrected mutant bodies to play with themselves as they get closer to the truth…

What will happen when they have to deal with Sinister's Chimera?

