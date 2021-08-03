Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State

DC's Future State saw a near-future of Gotham, in which Mayor Nakano had hired a fascistic military force to operate on the streets of Gotham to keep the peace and takedown vigilantes like Batman and his family. And in the Batman series since Infinite Frontier #0, each issue has taken incremental steps towards this. Today's Batman #111 takes a few more steps towards it, but also a few steps back. Is this the issue that's a turning point that won't lead to Future State? But will instead replace it in continuity with Fear State?

First, as in Future State, Batman is painted as one of the bad guys, fighting official police forces.

With Mayor Nakano appointing The Magistrate in full to govern the streets of Gotham and take down Batman and the Bat-Family. The kind of event that will lead to Peacekeeper-01 tracking down and "killing" Batman and Bruce Wayne.

But in Batman #111, Batman sees Dr Ethan Crane, The Scarecrow, as a way to stop all this from happening.

But it seems that it may be The Scarecrow who is going off-piste, and may defeat the Future State version of Gotham by himself. Even as Saint Industries try to make him part of their picture.

Because The Scarecrow says it himself, his future is The Fear State.

In Future State: Harley Quinn, Dr Ethan Crane seems to have taken a different tack.

And this is not the same Dr Ethan Crane making the decisions under the mask in Batman #111.

Giving up the costume only lasts so long.

But in Batman #111, The Scarecrow appears to take down Peacekeeper-01 in a rather debilitating fashion.

Is this the moment where it's not Batman who takes down the Future State continuity, but The Scarecrow – and replaces it with something even worse?

