Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State

DC's Future State saw a near-future of Gotham, in which Mayor Nakano had hired a fascistic military force to operate on the streets of Gotham to keep the peace and takedown vigilantes like Batman and his family. And in the Batman series since Infinite Frontier #0, each issue has taken incremental steps towards this. Today's Batman #111 takes a few more steps towards it, but also a few steps back. Is this the issue that's a turning point that won't lead to Future State? But will instead replace it in continuity with Fear State?

Batman #111 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey

First, as in Future State, Batman is painted as one of the bad guys, fighting official police forces.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
With Mayor Nakano appointing The Magistrate in full to govern the streets of Gotham and take down Batman and the Bat-Family. The kind of event that will lead to Peacekeeper-01 tracking down and "killing" Batman and Bruce Wayne.

But in Batman #111, Batman sees Dr Ethan Crane, The Scarecrow, as a way to stop all this from happening.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
But it seems that it may be The Scarecrow who is going off-piste, and may defeat the Future State version of Gotham by himself. Even as Saint Industries try to make him part of their picture.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
Because The Scarecrow says it himself, his future is The Fear State.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
In Future State: Harley Quinn, Dr Ethan Crane seems to have taken a different tack.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
Future State: Harley Quinn #1

And this is not the same Dr Ethan Crane making the decisions under the mask in Batman #111.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
Future State: Harley Quinn #1

Giving up the costume only lasts so long.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
Future State: Harley Quinn #2

But in Batman #111, The Scarecrow appears to take down Peacekeeper-01 in a rather debilitating fashion.

Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
Is this the moment where it's not Batman who takes down the Future State continuity, but The Scarecrow – and replaces it with something even worse?

BATMAN #111
DC Comics
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Mayor Nakano announces a crackdown on masked vigilantes just as the Magistrate moves against the Unsanity Collective. Batman attempts to avert a bloodbath, while the Scarecrow makes his final move…Fear State is about to begin! Backup: Ghost-Maker faces his most gruesome adversary yet…the horrific Razorline!
In Shops: 8/3/2021 SRP: $4.99

