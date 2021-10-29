 Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA 2022 Graphic Novel Schedule

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his websiteAmazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And he has now released his release schedule for the whole of 2022 so far. Take a look..

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

JANUARY:
STRANGERS #7: THE RETURN OF HOMICRON
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Alfredo Macall, Nestor Vargas; cover by Nestor Vargas.
94 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

FEBRUARY:
KABUR #3: ZOTHAQA
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Willy Hudic, Mike Ratera; cover by Mike Ratera.
96 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

MARCH:
WAMPUS #2: DOOMSDAY MARCH
Story by Franco Frescura; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Luciano Bernasconi.
176 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

APRIL
JALEB THE TELEPATH #1
Story by Claude J. Legrand; art by Annibale Casabianca; cover by Chris Malgrain.
124 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

MAY:
TIME BRIGADE #1
Story by Claude J. Legrand; art by Edmond Ripoll; cover by Edmond Ripoll.
144 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

JUNE:
KIT KAPPA #1
Story by Michele Gazzarri; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Alfredo Macall.
154 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

JULY:
STRANGERS #8: THE INVASION OF ATLANTIS
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Eduardo Garcia; cover by Eduardo Garcia.
94 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

AUGUST:
GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC/COUNT ST GERMAIN/JOHN MIST
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Luciano Bernasconi.
48 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

SEPTEMBER:
KABUR #4: RETURN TO THULE
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Manuel Martin Peniche, Juan Roncagliolo; cover by Manuel Martin Peniche.
84 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

OCTOBER:
WAMPUS #3: THE END TIMES
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Ladrönn.
154 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

NOVEMBER:
THE SEA KING
Story & art by Mario Cubbino; cover by Alfredo Macall.
104 pages b&w.

Hexagon Comics USA Releases 2022 Schrdule

DECEMBER:
STRANGERS #9: THE FALL OF ATLANTIS
Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro, Alfredo Macall, Gabriel Mayorga, Manuel Martin Peniche, Juan Roncagliolo; cover by Alfredo Macall.
94 pages b&w.

