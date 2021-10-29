Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA 2022 Graphic Novel Schedule

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And he has now released his release schedule for the whole of 2022 so far. Take a look..

JANUARY:

STRANGERS #7: THE RETURN OF HOMICRON

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Alfredo Macall, Nestor Vargas; cover by Nestor Vargas.

94 pages b&w.

FEBRUARY:

KABUR #3: ZOTHAQA

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Willy Hudic, Mike Ratera; cover by Mike Ratera.

96 pages b&w.

MARCH:

WAMPUS #2: DOOMSDAY MARCH

Story by Franco Frescura; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Luciano Bernasconi.

176 pages b&w.

APRIL

JALEB THE TELEPATH #1

Story by Claude J. Legrand; art by Annibale Casabianca; cover by Chris Malgrain.

124 pages b&w.

MAY:

TIME BRIGADE #1

Story by Claude J. Legrand; art by Edmond Ripoll; cover by Edmond Ripoll.

144 pages b&w.

JUNE:

KIT KAPPA #1

Story by Michele Gazzarri; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Alfredo Macall.

154 pages b&w.

JULY:

STRANGERS #8: THE INVASION OF ATLANTIS

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Eduardo Garcia; cover by Eduardo Garcia.

94 pages b&w.

AUGUST:

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC/COUNT ST GERMAIN/JOHN MIST

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Luciano Bernasconi.

48 pages b&w.

SEPTEMBER:

KABUR #4: RETURN TO THULE

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Manuel Martin Peniche, Juan Roncagliolo; cover by Manuel Martin Peniche.

84 pages b&w.

OCTOBER:

WAMPUS #3: THE END TIMES

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Ladrönn.

154 pages b&w.

NOVEMBER:

THE SEA KING

Story & art by Mario Cubbino; cover by Alfredo Macall.

104 pages b&w.

DECEMBER:

STRANGERS #9: THE FALL OF ATLANTIS

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro, Alfredo Macall, Gabriel Mayorga, Manuel Martin Peniche, Juan Roncagliolo; cover by Alfredo Macall.

94 pages b&w.