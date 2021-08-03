Jed Mercurio's Graphic Novel, Sleeper, Out This Week

Writer and creator of hit TV show Line Of Duty, and one of many tipped to be the new showrunner of Doctor Who, Jed Mercurio, also has his first graphic novel out this week. Sleeper is co-written with actor Prasanna Puwanarajah and drawn by Coke Navarro as a sci-fi space epic, the first volume of a planned series.

"Five years ago, an international project solarformed Saturn, which thawed Titan, to mine a fuel. Titan Green. Makes uranium look like a twiglit fire. End of the carbon war, start of the gold rush." DS-5, a biologically-enhanced law enforcement marshal, is due to be decommissioned after decades in deep space. He returns to a solar system finally rising out of a devastating climate war following the discovery of a miraculous new energy source: Titan Green. His pod crashes on Titan following a mysterious explosion, and DS-5 deploys for his final mission: an investigation into mass murder that becomes entwined with a geologist's quest for her missing father. But as DS-5's ageing tech begins to fail, human faculties and memories resurface, forcing him to confront the dark provenance of his recruitment.

Mercurio has previously written novels such as written Bodies, which became an early TV show of his, American Adulterer and Ascent, which he adapted into another graphic novel. But he is best known for the TV series Line Of Duty, Bodyguard, The Grimleys, and Cardiac Arrest, which featured Puwanarajah, where their creative collaborations were founded. At the same time, Navarro created a poster for a play that Prasanna was directing at the Royal Shakespeare Company. You've got to be in the room where it happens…

Sleeper by Jed Mercurio, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Coke Navarro is published on Thursday the 5th of August by Scribner.