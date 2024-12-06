Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: jeff lemire, memoir

Jeff Lemire's 10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir, From Dark Horse in 2025

Jeff Lemire's 10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir is being published by Dark Horse Comics in July 2025

Jeff Lemire is writing and drawing a graphic memoir about his creative life, to be published by Dark Horse on the 15th of July, 10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir. With a book-by-book and step-by-step journey of sketches, previously unpublished materials, essays, archives and more. Jeff Lemire says "This hardcover book will feature essays that document the creation of each of my books, from my earliest self-published never before published mini-comics, to Essex County, Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer, Minor Arcana and everything in between. In addition to essays discussing the creation of each project and my personal life at the time, this book will also feature never seen developmental artwork, rare and unpublished comics and in-depth process material. This book started right here on my Substack newsletter with the "From The Vault" posts that I started in 2022. I've taken all of those and expanded upon them and then continued on adding all new chapters that document everything up to my most recent projects."

Known for the likes of Sweet Tooth, Essex County, Underwater Welder, and Mazebook as well as being the co-creator of Black Hammer, Gideon Falls, Descender, Little Monsters, The Bone Orchard, Phantom Road and superhero comics such as Batman, Moon Knight, X-Men, Future's End, Animal Man, Swamp Thing, Old Man Logan, Green Arrow, Justice League Dark and The Terrifics, many others, in 10,000 Ink Stains readers may learn about Lemire in a whole new way, including:

An intimate look at Lemire's personal life, and his struggles with his mental health informed his most iconic works including Sweet Tooth, Essex County and The Underwater Welder;

Lemire's accounts of what it's really like to work for DC and Marvel Comics;

Lemire's struggle to maintain his own voice while taking on some of comics most iconic characters;

Insights into the adaptation of Sweet Tooth for Netflix's hit TV series;

An unprecedented look at Lemire's creative process through never-before-seen sketches and archives and how he built the worlds of Descender, Black Hammer, Gideon Falls and more;

Archival reproductions of Lemire's very first self-published mini-comics and other rare comics from early in his 25-year career

