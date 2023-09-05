Posted in: Comics | Tagged: folio society, golden age, Jenette Kahn

Jenette Kahn Chooses DC Comics' Golden Age For The Folio Society

The Folio Society has teamed up with DC Comics to publish DC Comics: The Golden Age (1938-1956), a collection of eighteen stories from the formative age of American superhero comic books, including the debut adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and more.

The edition is the first in a series of DC "Ages" collections which will all be selected and introduced by former DC Editor-in-Chief, Jenette Kahn. DC Comics: The Golden Age (1938-1956) also includes a 68-page facsimile copy of Action Comics #1, the comic book featuring the first appearance of Superman, complete with the original accompanying strips and vintage ads.

Scanned directly from original copies held in the DC archives, these classic comics have been reproduced in treasury format, bound in gold cloth featuring DC's Golden Age pantheon, , and housed in a specially designed presentation box. The edition also includes an original art print by Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing's Yanick Paquette which updates the montage featured in 1939's Superman #3. The volume will be made exclusively available for £185 UK / $260 US at foliosociety.com.

The first woman at the helm of DC Comics, during her 27-year tenure she is credited for transforming DC Comics from comic books just for kids and teenager, to also appealing to an older, more sophisticated audience. She says, "Comic books were once disdained as a disposable children's medium, but with their clamshell packaging and gorgeous facsimile reproductions, The Folio Society affirms comics' essential place in cultural history as a totally original and resonant art form."

The Folio Society's Head of Editorial, James Rose, comments: "I'm thrilled to be working on these new celebratory editions with DC – with characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Green Lantern, this will be packed with iconic comics, stunning Super Heroes and dastardly Super Villains. What a joy!"

CEO of The Folio Society, Joanna Reynolds, said of the collaboration: "Folio is very excited to publish the iconic DC Super Heroes and we relish the chance to bring them to our customers and comic fans around the world."

DC Comics: The Silver Age will then be published in Autumn 2024 and DC Comics: The Bronze Age in Autumn 2025. There will also be a DC character series starting with DC: Batman in Spring 2024.

Based in London, The Folio Society, publishes incredibly high-end, illustrated hardback editions of books, and has remained an independent publisher for its 75-year history. In 2021 under CEO, Joanna Reynolds, The Folio Society became an Employee Ownership Trust.

