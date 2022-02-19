Jenn Woodall's Space Trash in Oni Press May 2022 Solicits

Jenn Woodall launches her graphic novel Space Trash, out in July, in Oni Press' May 2022 solicits and solicitations. It is also joined by Andrew Cangelose and Josh Shipley's This Is A Birthday Cake, and This Is A Taco graphic novels out in July. and K O'Neill has a new book, Dewdrop. And followed by the usual Rick And Morty…

SPACE TRASH HC VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221749

(W) Jenn Woodall (A / CA) Jenn Woodall

In 2115, Earth has been abandoned as a lost cause, and humankind has moved on to space colonization. At a decrepit high school on the moon for underprivileged youth, Stab, Yuki, and Una are three teenagers who try to keep their boredom and resentment at bay by fighting rival gangs and cliques, hanging out, and sleeping their way through class, all while trying to avoid punishment from the student council. Fights over turf, respect, and snacks lead to unearthing an exciting secret, but is their friendship strong enough to forge a new future?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 21.99

THIS IS A BIRTHDAY CAKE HC

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221750

(W) Andrew Cangelose (A / CA) Josh Shipley

It's Taco the squirrel's birthday, and all of his little animal friends are planning a big surprise for him-they're going to make him a birthday cake! The only problem with their plan is that none of them know how to make a cake. So, as this sassy crew of critters is known to do, they set out to learn all they can about birthday cakes and how to make one, with spectacularly disastrous and delightful results.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 15.99

THIS IS A TACO SC

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221751

(W) Andrew Cangelose (A / CA) Josh Shipley

This is a squirrel . . . "Hey, I may be a squirrel, but my name is Taco! And I don't eat nuts and tree bark-blech-I prefer tacos!" The natural predator of squirrels is . . . "Whoa, whoa, whoa! Who is writing this book? I do not like where this is going." This hilarious send-up of a children's nature primer teaches kids that the most important story is the one you write yourself.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEWDROP TP

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221752

(W) K. O'Neill (A / CA) K O'Neill

From the author of The Tea Dragon Society comes Dewdrop, the delightful children's tale of an adorable axolotl who cheers on his underwater friends as they each bring their talents to the pond's sports fair!

Dewdrop is an easygoing, gentle axolotl who enjoys naps, worm pie, and cheerleading. When the yearly sports fair nears, he and his friends-Mia the weightlifting turtle, Newman the musical newt, and three minnows who love to cook-get ready to showcase their skills to the whole pond! However, as the day of the fair gets closer, Dewdrop's friends can't help putting pressure on themselves to be the best. It's up to Dewdrop to remind them how to be mindful, go at their own pace, and find joy in their own achievements.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #3

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221753

(W) Aaron Duran (A / CA) Sara Soler

Althalia Cabrera has spent her entire life learning her family's magic, but she is not yet ready to wield it as her own. Ready or not, that's exactly what she has to do now that her beloved abuela has died after a bizarre encounter with a priest. Truly alone for the first time in her life, and devastated by grief, Althalia is tempted by darker forces to boost her powers in an attempt to pull Isadora back from the afterlife.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE #9

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221754

(W) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Michael Tanner (A) Francois Vigneault (CA) Dave Pender, DJ Chavis

After narrowly escaping the metal clutches of Smedlar the Planet-Basher, the orcs, Pepperfoot, and D.O.N.A. land on the orcs' home planet, Muckball! The only thing is…no one likes them there either! Meanwhile, StarBleep has formed an alliance with the Space Rats to recover the Aarken and destroy the orcs. Can the orcs convince their frenemies on Muckball to believe them before the imperialist armada gets its revenge?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS TP VOL 04 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221755

(W) Alejandro Arbona, Alex Firer, Amy Chu, Chris Daniels (A) Marc Ellerby, Devaun Dowdy, Ryan Lee (CA) Leonardo Ito, Doug Garbark (A / CA) Sarah Stern

Learn the secret stories and hidden pasts of your favorite Rick and Morty characters in Oni Press's Rick and Morty Presents Volume 4! These four oversized comics, collected here for the first time, focus on fan-favorite characters and storylines, with writing and art from today's top talent!

Featuring the origin of Rick and Mr. Nimbus' feud, a trip to The Hotel Immortal, all-out dog vs. squirrel war, and a hunt for the spiciest substance in the galaxy!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #3 CVR A ITO

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR221757

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Marc Ellerby (CA) Leonardo Ito

Deep behind enemy lines, our heroes prepare for a valiant escape attempt, while the fate of entire galaxy hangs in the balance.

Rick, Birdperson, Wubbo, and co. need to make it back to the rebel base, armed with new information that could tip the scales of the war. Plus…just who is Dr. Infinity?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99