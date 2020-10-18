Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton Team on New YA Graphic Novel, Coven

Coven is a new YA graphic novel written by Jennifer Dugan and illustrated by Kit Seaton. To be published in autumn 2022, Stephanie Pitts at Penguin/Putnamhas bought world rights to Coven.

After members of her coven are murdered under mysterious circumstances, a young witch must leave sunny California and return to dreary upstate New York to master her neglected craft and solve the murders before further tragedy befalls her family.

Jennifer Dugan is a YA and comic book writer whose debut novel Hot Dog Girl was released in 2019 from Penguin/Putnam, with her followup, Verona Comics, earlier this year. She also wrote the comics Circadia and Gnaw. Kit Seaton has a master's degree in illustration from the Hartford Art School and has taught comics and illustration at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design, and California State University Fullerton. She was the artist on Wonder Woman: Warbringer from DC Comics and Norroway and Afar from Image Comics, and drew Adventure Time, Nine Dragons and the Handmaids on Hulu's social media campaign.

Brooks Sherman at Janklow & Nesbit Associates represented Jennifer Dugan, and Ben Grange at the L. Perkins Agency represented Kit Seaton

G. P. Putnam's Sons – or Putnam – is a book publisher based in New York. After founding a partnership in 1838 between George Palmer Putnam and John Wiley, whose father had founded his own company in 1807, in 1841, Putnam went to London where he set up a branch office, the first American company ever to do so. In 1848, he returned to New York, where he dissolved the partnership with John Wiley and established G. Putnam Broadway, publishing a variety of works including quality illustrated books. On George Palmer Putnam's death in 1872, his sons George H., John and Irving inherited the business and the firm's name was changed to G. P. Putnam's Sons. MCA bought Putnam Publishing Group and Berkley Publishing Group in 1975. In the 1990s ownership of Putnam changed a number of times. MCA was bought by Matsushita Electric in 1990. Then the Seagram Company acquired 80% of MCA from Matsushita and then shortly thereafter Seagram changed the name of the company to Universal Studios, Inc while Putnam was merged with Penguin Group in 1996, a division of British publishing conglomerate, Pearson PLC, Putnam and the Penguin Group formed Penguin Putnam Inc. In 2013, Penguin merged with Bertelsmann's Random House, forming Penguin Random House.