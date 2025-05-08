Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, jeph loeb

Jeph Loeb Writes An Age Of Apocalypse Sequel, X-Men Of The Apocalypse

Jeph Loeb writes an Age Of Apocalypse sequel, X-Men Of The Apocalypse, drawn by Simone Di Meo, for September 2025.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Jeph Loeb, fresh from his Batman sequels Hush 2 and The Last Halloween at DC, is also going back to Marvel to The Age Of Apocalypse with a back-up strip Giant-Size X-Men: Age Of Apocalypse #1. But it looks like that back-up strip is the beginning of something bigger. Because Marvel says that The Age Of Apocalypse isn't over and we are getting the announcement of an all-new The Age Of Apocalypse series by Jeph Loeb and artist Simone Di Meo, X-Men Of Apocalypse.

"Tell me you haven't had the same question gnawing at you, Erik. Apocalypse was killed by you. The humans set off a nuclear arsenal destroying this planet. We all died… and yet… why are we still here?" – X-Men of Apocalypse, Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo, September 2025

And here is where it looks like it will begin in June…

"For 50 years, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1 has stood as one of the most important moments in Marvel Comics history, reshaping the X-Men forever. Starting in May, Marvel celebrates its milestone anniversary with an all-new event revisiting key X-Men storylines in a series of GIANT-SIZE X-MEN one-shots, including GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE which features a Revelations Backup Story by Eisner Award-winning writer Jeph Loeb, an architect behind the original Age of Apocalypse, and superstar artist Simone Di Meo! Across the five anniversary one-shots, the Revelations Backup Stories will reveal hidden lore behind each respective story and setsup exciting present-day developments coming in the near future. In GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1, Loeb returns to the iconic dystopian future he helped create! Age of Apocalypse shook the X-Men to its core in the '90s, and now, one of the era's most prolific creators is back to reignite the groundbreaking storyline just in time for its own major milestone anniversary!

"On his grand return to the World of X, Loeb said, "In 1995, I was extremely lucky to be part of one of the biggest stories to hit the X-Men with Age of Apocalypse, writing both Astonishing X-Men and X-Man. Now, thirty years later, join me and the superstar artist of tomorrow—Simone Di Meo—as we return to this doomed timeline with some of the greatest X-Men characters ever!"

GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Revelations Story by JEPH LOEB & SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 6/25

