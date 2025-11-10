Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, Jim Hamilton, rip

Jim Hamilton Of Forbidden Planet Has Died, Aged 67

Jim Hamilton of Forbidden Planet International and Forbidden Planet Glasgow died yesterday, at the age of 67

The word reached Bleeding Cool last night that James Hamilton – or Jim Hamilton – of Forbidden Planet International and Forbidden Planet Glasgow passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack, at the age of 67. The sad news was confirmed this morning by the store. Co-founder of Forbidden Planet, Titan Distribution, Titan Books and Titan Comics, Nick Landau told me, "I am so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was a gentleman and an excellent retailer who cared deeply about his customers and the stores he looked after. He was an exceptional partner in the stores we owned together until 1993 – and I offer my deepest condolences to his family".

Jim Hamilton and Kenny Penman were owners of one of the UK's oldest comics and SF stores, Science Fiction Bookshop, in Edinburgh, which opened under previous owners in 1975, and which they bought in 1985. The first Forbidden Planet, founded by Nick Landau, Mike Lake, and Mike Luckman, began life in 1978 as a small store on Denmark Street, cheek by jowl to the Sex Pistols' location, before opening a second store and then relocating to larger premises. The original partners then paired with Hamilton and Penman to open other stores around the country, franchising Forbidden Planet out and making the first British proper national chain of stores. In 1992 and 1993, the original chain split into two firms, called Forbidden Planet and Forbidden Planet Scotland, later renamed Forbidden Planet International. That team included Mike Lake, Kenny Penman, Jim Hamilton, with additions of Andrew Oddie, Richard Boxall, and Colin Campbell. And Jim Hamilton has remained prominent since, especially in the running and recent relaunch of Forbidden Planet Glasgow, recruiting his old friend Frank Quitely to design artwork for the store.

There were always business controversies, as the organisation of Forbidden Planet got more complex. But I've been going back through some old emails with the man, discussing and debating another of his best friends Grant Morrison and his work in Batman and Final Crisis, the popularity of The Umbrella Academy, and issues with Free Comic Book Day. He remained throughout a massive fan of all this stuff, and he will be missed, by friends, family and customers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!