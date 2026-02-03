Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: All Star Batman #1, batman 6, jim lee, robin, tim drake

Jim Lee Cover Does Indeed Reveal All About Batman #6 (Spoiler)

Jim Lee cover does indeed reveal all about Batman #6.. so might as well choose it tomorrow (Spoiler)

Article Summary Jim Lee's Batman #6 variant cover directly hints at major story developments for Tim Drake.

The issue draws strong parallels to iconic "No More" moments from classic Spider-Man and X-Men comics.

Tim Drake appears to be leaving his Robin role, with a major shift teased involving Bernard Dowd.

Batman #6 launches major plot twists, setting up future changes and a shocking Joker return in Batman #7.

Spend the extra dollar. The Jim Lee cardstock variant cover to Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, out tomorrow (but available digitally through Amazon right now, depending on your territory), will be the cover you want for this issue. Spoilers ahead, but also all over the cover.

As we previously said it is certainly comparable to the classic Spider-Man No More image from Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #50 by John Romita Sr.

As well as Uncanny X-Men Vol 1 #138 cover by John Byrne.

Especially with the background covers, with all manner of Tim Drake-starring comics, whether Batman, Robin or Teen Titans. And we wondered what it is that might make Tim Drake leave? We'd already said goodbye to much of the rest of the Batman family due to whatever will be finally revealed at the end of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman H2SH, currently scheduled for release at the end of March. And as Matt Fraction said last year, "i love tim and have a big story for him in mind as we get down the road." But that may be further down the road. From Batman #6…

They need to talk. The subtext is very much of a couple breaking up. Surely Tim Drake won't continue that much further…

Oh, my mistake. Tim Drake is leaving Batman for Bernard Dowd… as set up three months ago.

And Bernard Dowd really wants Bruce Wayne to stop hurting Tim Drake…

Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published tomorrow. With or without that Jim Lee cover…

BATMAN #6

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Jim Lee

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $5.99 2/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Jim Lee FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $5.99 2/4/2026 BATMAN #7

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026 BATMAN #8

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE NIGHT. THREE STORIES. WITH GUEST ARTIST RYAN SOOK. A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever. Series writer Matt Fraction is joined by sensational guest artist Ryan Sook for an unforgettable new chapter of the Caped Crusader's ongoing story. $4.99 4/1/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!