Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri, Adam Hughes Cover Detective Comics #1027

We looked at the first five covers to Detective Comics #1027 on Bleeding Cool the other day, as we pointed out that the next Batman event to follow Joker War and Death Metal will begin in the extra-long issue, and that it also confirms the cancellation of the Generations series with this prebiew as at least one story from that proposed series has been repurposed in this issue.

Now, we have a look at the remaining "Friends and Foes" variant covers to this issue.

Variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams featuring Superman

Variant cover by Marc Silvestri featuring The Joker

Variant cover by Adam Hughes featuring Catwoman

Variant cover by Jim Cheung featuring Bane

Variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto featuring the Scarecrow

Blank variant cover

Includes stories by:

* Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker, and Andrew Hennessy

* Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez

* Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky

* James Tynion IV and Riley Rossmo

* Kelly Sue DeConnick, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson

* Marv Wolfman, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Bill Sienkiewicz

* Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham

* Tom King and Walter Simonson

* Scott Snyder, Ivan Reis and Joe Prado

* Dan Jurgens and Kevin Nowlan

* Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora

Plus pinups by:

* José Luis García-López

* Jamal Campbell

* Jim Cheung

* Lee Bermejo

* Olivier Coipel

Detective Comics #1027 is on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, August 16. This 144-page issue is priced at just $9.99 US

And while we are it, here are the covers to the third printing of Batman #90, and second printings Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and #2 that we reported yesterday.

