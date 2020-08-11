DC Confirms Generations Is Cancelled, In Detective Comics #1027

Before shutdown – and before publisher Dan DiDio was fired from DC Comics – DC Comics was to launch 5G or Generation Five, which would have aged up all the main DC Comics characters, and see them replaced by younger characters taking over the roles. We would have also seen a new timeline, pushing Wonder Woman's origin back to the beginning ot the twentieth century, expand Batman's timeline to that every Robin had their day, and move onto a bright future, with a rich legacy to explore. That was the plan anyway.

And it would begin with the Generations volumes, numbered one to five, running through the summer. Then DiDio was fired, shutdown happened and DC Comics took the opportunity to sh-tcan the whole thing. Generations Zero that was planned for the Free Comic Book Day issue, along with the new DC Timeline was printed, warehoused and completely pulped. Not one copy seems to have escaped.

Instead it was rewritten and included in the Flash Forward collection. While Generation One, the only other volume that had been solicited before Dan DiDio left, was cancelled and not resolicited. However, it appears that one of the stories from Generation One will appear in the upcoming Detective Comics #1027, as Generations: Fractured by Dan Jurgens and Kevin Nowlan. Here's what DC has to say about Detective Comics #1027 now – as well as kicking off the next big Batman event.

What's in the "Black Casebook?" When DC announced that Detective Comics #1027 would feature some of comics' greatest storytellers, there was also mention that this must-have comic book would contain …"a few early hints at what's in store for the future of the Caped Crusader!" DC also said that fans would have to wait until September 15 to find out, but that's not fair, so here's a first look at two stories revealing more about what's to come, not just the Dark Knight, but all of the DC Universe! Written by Dan Jurgens with layouts and finished art by Jurgens and Kevin Nowlan, "Generations: Fractured" pits Batman against a would-be gang of museum vandals, led by Calendar Man. As the Dark Knight tries to stop him from torching priceless artifacts, a mysterious flash of light appears to break reality, and Batman finds that everything is different in Gotham, as he's transported back to 1939! Eisner award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Dan Mora team up to tell a tie-in story to "The Joker War." In "A Gift," The Joker's attack on Batman and Gotham City leaves a GCPD officer dead. His partner identifies the perpetrator as the Caped Crusader, swearing that he'll bring him to justice. This tragedy forces Batman to reluctantly open the pages of a mysterious "black casebook," the contents of which are yet to be known. Hardcore Batman fans can look forward to some of their favorite writers and artists taking part in this landmark issue, including Greg Rucka/Eduardo Risso, Grant Morrison/Chris Burnham, James Tynion IV/Riley Rossmo, Tom King/Walter Simonson and Scott Snyder/Ivan Reis. They're also joined by Kelly Sue DeConnick with John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson, Marv Wolfman/Emanuela Lupacchino/Bill Sienkiewicz, Brian Michael Bendis/David Marquez and more top creators!

Previously Generation One was to answer these questions:

Readers of Generation One: Age of Mysteries will witness firsthand major events from throughout the history of the DC universe as seen through the eyes of characters like Wonder Woman, Lucius Fox, Alfred Pennyworth, Green Lantern (Alan Scott), The Spectre (Jim Corrigan), Mister Terrific (Terry Sloane), and others. The series of one-shots will also expose secrets from DC's history, such as: What was the previously undocumented "big bang" of the Age of Mysteries?

Which character truly ushers in the dawn of Super Heroes, inspiring all the rest?

What was the real reason behind the Justice Society of America's retirement?

Which Golden Age hero will become history's greatest villain?

What contentious alliance kept the Wayne family dynasty alive after Thomas and Martha's deaths?

Who are the new, never-seen-before wildcards that will be instrumental in fashioning DC's push to the future?

Here are the solicitations for comparison, and a Detective Comics #1027 preview.

GENERATION ONE #1

The march toward DC's future begins here!By an all-star team of writers and artists!In May, DC launches a series of special one-shots that detail the history of the DC Universe starting with the debut of Wonder Woman, DC's first superhero, and leading all the way to a bold new era unlike anything you've seen before. before. It starts on Free Comic Book Day with Generation Zero, and continues in May with Generation One—with each subsequent month seeing a new one-shot spotlighting the next generation of DC's super-heroic legacy. The secret history of the DC Universe unfolds before us as seen through the eyes of Wonder Woman, Lucius Fox, King Faraday, and more! What is the previously undocumented "big bang" of the heroic age? What was the real reason behind the Justice Society's retirement? Which hero of the Golden Age makes a shocking transformation into its greatest villain? The answers set up the boldest DC storylines ever told in this, the first of five one-shot issues that chronicle the history of the DC Universe and lays the groundwork for excitement yet to come!

48 page $5.99 DETECTIVE COMICS #1027 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200382

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy

Light the Bat-Signal, because Detective Comics #1027 is here! In honor of Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27, this special, book-size celebration brings you the biggest names in comics as they chronicle the most epic Batman adventures Gotham City and the DC Universe have ever seen! The World's Greatest Detective has a mountain of cases to crack: Who murdered Gotham's most corrupt police officer? What does The Joker's annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne? And most importantly, what WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event? All this and more await you within the pages of the biggest Batman issue of them all! In Shops: Sep 15, 2020 SRP: $9.99