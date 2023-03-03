Jim Lee Pays Tribute To WildStorm & DC Comics' Trevor Hill

Trevor Hill is a Senior Digital Production Artist at DC Entertainment and was at WildStorm when DC Comics bought it out from Jim Lee, the current publisher and CCO of DC. Living in Santa Clarita, California, and a student of graphic design at Platt College in San Diego, today, Jim Lee tweeted a tribute to Trevor, stating;

"Many of you comics fans may not recognize my friend Trevor Hill here, but he's always been an ever present figure in the production of countless WildStorm and DC comic

books. Trevor is one of our indefatigable Digital Production Team Artists here at @DCComics and one of the sweetest, most gentle giants there is. Just this past Tuesday, he started having abdominal pain and went to the hospital only as the pain became unbearable. The doctors did exploratory surgery and discovered a perforation in his intestine which had caused an internal bacterial infection known as sepsis. Sepsis can overwhelm internal organs very quickly and can be life threatening. Tragically, as of last night, mere two days after his initial symptoms—things took a drastic turn for the worse for Trevor and it looks like he is not going to pull through. To say we are are shocked would be an incredible understatement as his good cheer and presence at the office was a constant reminder that comics are a collaborative medium and that the teamwork to take a comic book from initial idea to completed physical book extends well beyond the more public figures like writers and artists and colorists and letterers. Please pray for Trevor and send him positivity in these last moments—I know it would mean so much to him and his wife Monika and Trevor's whole family. It's been hard to grasp and comprehend what has been an awful, awful, unreal situation but this is the least we can do to help. We all love you, buddy."