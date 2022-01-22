Jim Starlin Creates Midnight Rose In AfterShock April 2022 Solicits

Jim Starlin is returning to comics with a new creation, Midnight Rose, getting a one-shot drawn by Nikkol Jelenic, and published in April by AfterShock Comics. They are also debuting Kaiju Score by James Patrick and Rem Broo, The Ocean Will Take Us by Rich Douek and Carlos Olivares, and Naughty List by Nick Santora and Lee Ferguson.

MIDNIGHT ROSE ONESHOT CRV A JELENIC (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221127

FEB221128 – MIDNIGHT ROSE ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY STARLIN FREE INCV

FEB221129 – MIDNIGHT ROSE ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY STARLIN INCV (MR) – 8.99

(W) Jim Starlin (A / CA) Nikkol Jelenic

64-PAGE ONE-SHOT

Join the legendary Jim Starlin (Creator of Thanos, Gamora, Dreadstar) and Nikkol Jelenic (AFTERDARK, A Taste for Killing, The Fall, Red Crow) on a journey through the life of a singular, frightening and very human creature: MIDNIGHT ROSE. A particularly bizarre tale of loneliness, love and what happens when you can't help but give in to the vengeance growing deep within yourself.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 8.99

KAIJU SCORE STEAL FROM GODS #1 CVR A BROO

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221124

FEB221125 – KAIJU SCORE STEAL FROM GODS #1 CVR B 15 COPY JUAN DOE FREE I

FEB221126 – KAIJU SCORE STEAL FROM GODS #1 CVR B 15 COPY JUAN DOE INCV – 4.99

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rem Broo

Michelle is back, she has her own crew, and she's making her own rules. Unfortunately, her tendency for getting into hot water still remains, and her involvement in that now-infamous job in Florida, known as the Kaiju Score, is haunting her in many different ways. It's about to put her on a collision course with a new job, new characters, and – of course – new monsters. The second volume of the critically acclaimed, best-selling KAIJU SCORE (optioned-by-Sony Pictures) is here, and just like last time, not everyone will get out alive.

Written by James Patrick (CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT, Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and illustrated by Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS takes the crazy of the first volume to new heights of WTF!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NAUGHTY LIST #1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221130

FEB221131 – NAUGHTY LIST #1 CVR B 15 COPY FERGUSON FREE INCV

FEB221132 – NAUGHTY LIST #1 CVR B 15 COPY FERGUSON INCV – 4.99

(W) Nick Santora (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Francesco Francavilla

I had a family once. A wife who loved me…a child we loved together. That's all gone now, been gone for hundreds of years. All because of that damn star. My name? It depends on where you live. Some call me Kris Kringle, others Papa No l, but my real name is Nicholas Sinterklass, and this is the story of what happens when you steal my Naughty List.

Up on the housetop CLICK, CLICK, CLICK! Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick!

From the mind of Nick Santora (The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Fugitive and Prison Break) and illustrated by Lee Ferguson (SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS, Sam and his Talking Gun) comes the Santa Claus origin story we're sure you've never heard before.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

OCEAN WILL TAKE US #1 CVR A OLIVARES

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221133

FEB221134 – OCEAN WILL TAKE US #1 CVR B 15 COPY SHERMAN FREE

FEB221135 – OCEAN WILL TAKE US #1 CVR B 15 COPY SHERMAN INCV – 4.99

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Carlos Olivares

Something's lurking in the waters of Almanzar Bay – and when Casey March tries out for the swim team, he learns firsthand that messing with the social order of his new high school can have dangerous – even deadly – consequences!

From Bram Stoker-Award nominated writer Rich Douek (Sea of Sorrows, Road of Bones) and artist Carlos Olivares, comes a new tale of horror and intrigue – where a group of high school outcasts band together to fight a growing evil in their school and town.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221136

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Time has run out! The shield protecting Megalopolis 9 can fall at any moment. The future of the population is in the hands of the Palladions and the reconnection team, who come across an unexpected obstacle that can only be solved by spilling blood: the blood of an old friend.

Destiny puts Tala and Hototo in the way of a hurtful crossroad that asks them to break their promises. Sometimes hearts are forced to be silent.

Meanwhile, Nesbo and his nomad caravan face the hostility of the New Nature. Hope might be all that they have on their side and the only thing capable of guiding them to a safe port.

Decisions and paths can't be walked back, and storms can't be stopped.

Even when knowing that everything might be lost, forward is the only way to go.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #2 TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221137

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LION & EAGLE #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221138

(W) Garth Ennis (A) P. J. Holden (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Oversized prestige format miniseries from the mind of Garth Ennis!

Stuck on their desolate hill in the jungle, surrounded and outnumbered by Japanese forces, the British dig in for the long haul – but events elsewhere conspire to rob them of supplies and resources they so desperately need. As the perimeter shrinks under relentless enemy assault, more and more of the men reach their breaking point – and not just on the front line, with even medical personnel forced into almost impossible decisions. With no hope of relief in sight, how long can Crosby, Whitamore and Singh preserve their force against annihilation?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LAND OF LIVING GODS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221139

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

After selling Naledi to Shandu's witch for ritual sacrifice, Kaelo grows tormented by memories of her past and the betrayals that she herself suffered as a child. Meanwhile, Naledi has a chance encounter with someone that harbors a seemingly impossible secret – a secret that could unravel the very foundations on which the stronghold of Serepa is built.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BYLINES IN BLOOD #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221140

(W) Van Jensen, Erica Schultz (A / CA) Aneke

Our fearless private detective Satya is now public enemy No. 1, framed for a murder she didn't commit. She'll need to outrun the police before she can force a final confrontation with Denzin's murderer. And just as Satya makes a break in the case, the mysterious assassin goes after someone new: the person Satya loves most.

Each issue of BYLINES IN BLOOD features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DARK ARK COMPLETE ARC HC

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221141

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Juan Doe

The wickedness of mankind has moved the Creator to destroy the world by way of the flood. Noah has been tasked with building an ark to save his family and the animals of the world. But this is not Noah's story. For darker powers have commanded the sorcerer Shrae to build his own ark and save the unnatural creatures of the world – such as the vampires, the dragons and the manticore. But what will happen on a vessel crawling with monsters, where insidious intrigue and horrific violence are the rule of law?

A sinister saga of biblical proportions from master of horror Cullen Bunn (EDEN, PIECEMEAL, UNHOLY GRAIL, X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER), this comprehensive hardcover volume features the entire DARK ARK series as well as the follow-up series, DARK ARK: AFTER THE FLOOD.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 59.99

CHICKEN DEVIL TP VOL 01 UNDER PRESSURE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP218006

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Mitchell Moss is about as regular as it gets. He's married with two children and co-owns a successful chain of Memphis Hot Chicken restaurants. It's not the life that screams hero/vigilante…until he discovers that his business partner is in bed with the mob and owes them $2 million. Unfortunately, Mitch is ill-equipped to be a badass – he's just a guy who makes really good chicken. Can he protect his family from cold-blooded gangsters? Absolutely not.

But maybe the CHICKEN DEVIL can…

Writer Brian Buccellato (Detective Comics, The Flash, Witchblade) and artist Hayden Sherman (COLD WAR, MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER) serve up a darkly comedic crime drama that's juicy, tender and finger-lickin' hilarious.

This 120-page volume collects the entire series, issues #1-4.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 16.99

CROSS TO BEAR TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221143

(W) Marko Stojanovic (A / CA) Sinisa Banovic

Jack the Ripper was never caught because no one was looking for him in the Wild West…No one accept The Order. An organization made up of the descendants of Crusaders sworn to eradicate the unnatural, The Order will stop at nothing to fulfill the pledge their forefathers made, even if it means crossing the ocean or a line or two…

Writer Marko Stojanovi? (La Croix Sanglante, The OUTsider) and artist Sini a Banovi? (Vidocq, Zodiaque) share a tale as dark as The Order itself.

This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JIMMYS BASTARDS TP VOL 01 (DEC171040) (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221144

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun (CA) Dave Johnson

Jimmy Regent, Britain's number one super-spy, has got it all: intrigue, adventure, a license to shoot whoever he likes and beautiful women falling at his feet. He also has a new partner who isn't quite as impressed by Jimmy as all other women appear to be. Now, there's a price to pay for Jimmy's multiple romantic conquests – the results of which are about to come calling in the worst possible way… From the creator and writer of Preacher and The Boys comes the brand-new series that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

KAIJU SCORE TP VOL 01 (APR211352)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221146

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rem Broo

Film rights acquired by Sony Pictures!

It's the most dangerous heist ever attempted. Four desperate criminals are going all in on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to steal millions in art and turn their miserable lives around. The catch? They have to pull it off under the nose of a one-thousand-ton Kaiju. And a giant monster might just be the least of their problems.

Brought to you by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), KAIJU SCORE is what happens when a Quentin Tarantino film takes place smack in the middle of a Godzilla movie. This 128-page volume contains the entire first arc, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

PATIENCE CONVICTION REVENGE TP VOL 01 (FEB191350)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221148

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A / CA) Marco Ferrari

Disregarded, disrespected and dismissed, Renny has a chip on his shoulder.

Once an equal partner in a criminal syndicate that rules Las Vegas, he now lives in a shack in the desert. But the shack has a workshop, and Renny's been busy. It's time to march his robot army into the neon hell of a cyberpunl Las Vegas and retake his seat at the table.

Old friends better run, because Operation: PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is underway.

Written by Patrick Kindlon (There's Nothing There, We Can Never Go Home) and drawn by Marco Ferrari (Famous Monsters Presents) PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! Volume 1 contains the entire and irreverent series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SHOPLIFTERS WILL BE LIQUIDATED TP VOL 01 (JUL200997)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221149

The largest retailer in the world requires the best-trained loss prevention staff, and Se-curity Officer Nussbaum defends the company interests at any cost. Life, human rights, rational thought are all secondary concerns. But his world is upended when he finds a society living under the retail outlet – a culture that challenges his notions about

consumerism and sense of self. Is he ready for the message? Imagine Judge Dredd working for Amazon, and you've got a hint of what you're in for.

From Patrick Kindlon (PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!) and Stefano Simeone (CLANKILLERS) comes SHOPLIFTERS WILL BE LIQUIDATED – a satirical take on consumer society.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 16.99

HOT LUNCH SPECIAL TP VOL 01 (DEC181449)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221150

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Jorge Fornes

The Khourys are a classic immigrant success story: a Lebanese family who carved their slice of the American Dream by becoming the largest distributors of vending machine sandwiches in the upper northern Midwest.

Unfortunately, the Khourys' gains have been ill-gotten, and a branch of the Chicago Irish Mob has come back to collect a past debt. Fealty is demanded, shots are fired and long-hidden family secrets are fully revealed. Now Dorothy Khoury, the daughter of the family patriarch, is forced to unite her splintered bloodline and fight back.

Written by Eliot Rahal (Cult Classic, The Paybacks, Quantum & Woody) with art by Jorge Fornes (Amazing X-Men, Wolverine, Magnus), HOT LUNCH SPECIAL is a midwestern noir series about family, food and the fight for survival. Volume 1 collects the entire Khoury saga, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MIDNIGHT VISTA TP (FEB201413)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

FEB221151

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Clara Meath (CA) Juan Doe

Oliver Flores and his stepfather, Nomar Perez, were turning right onto Midnight Vista Road when they were both abducted by aliens.

To Oliver's mother, they were both just missing. To the police, they were declared legally dead. And to everyone else growing up in Albuquerque, Oliver Flores was the "Milk Carton Kid," his life the cautionary tale of an eight-year-old kidnapped and killed by his stepdad while out for some ice cream.

But now – years later – a fully grown adult Oliver walks back into town. He has been returned…and he remembers everything.

Based on a very personal, true story from writer Eliot Rahal (HOT LUNCH SPECIAL), with out-of-this-world art from Clara Meath, MIDNIGHT VISTA will make you believe in little grey men.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 16.99

