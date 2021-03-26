Jimmy Eat World Announces 555; An All-New Comic Book With Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics have made a name for themselves in the comics industry by teaming up with popular musicians to create comic books that expand upon the mythology in their music. And they will continue that approach today with the release of Jimmy Eat World: 555, the first-ever graphic novel by the popular rock band, Jimmy Eat World.

Jimmy Eat World: 555 is the band's first entry into the world of comics and sequential storytelling and is the creation of the band's lead singer and guitarist, Jim Adkins, based on the band's song 555. Describing the creation of the science fiction story, Adkins says, "There was a fair bit of world-building around the characters for the 555 music video and it felt too interesting to end the story there… it screamed for a comic adaption. I gave Alex Paknadel the basics of the character backstories and he was able to conceptualize an amazing world that Koren Shadmi perfectly illustrated."

Adkins continues, "The song 555 is about shifting your thinking from what you can gain to how you can contribute and the surprising rewards that brings. Based on that concept, our main character KLAARG works for an evil galactic empire as an overseer of a cloned workforce and ends up battling with his own values as his purpose in the universe becomes threatened."

In a summary provided by Z2 Comics, they describe the plot for Jimmy Eat World: 555 as follows:

Klaarg took the job at the edge of known space to be as far away from the Asano Pact – from people – as possible. As the overseer of a factory that produces Kudj Kram, the cloned slave labor that keeps the corrupt system he represents running, his days are exactly as he wants them: empty and without incident. However, when his factory is targeted for closure, Klaarg discovers that he is as expendable to his superiors as the creatures in his charge.

Co-written by Jim Adkins and Alex Paknadel and illustrated by Koren Shadmi, Jimmy Eat World: 555 is available for purchase now on Z2 Comics' website in three different versions: a 60-page oversized softcover comic, a hardcover, and hand-signed hardcovers that are limited to only 100 copies.

If you're a Jimmy Eat World fan or just want to check out a new sci-fi graphic novel, get your copy today!