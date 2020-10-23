JMS and Mike Deodato's Resistance Returns – AWA January 2021 Solicits

J Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato return to the Artists, Writers & Artisans, Inc series The Resistance with The Resistance: Reborns oneshot. And we also get a new series, Mann's World by Victor Gischler and Niko Walter. And it's all part of AWA's January 2021 solicitations.

RESISTANCE REBORNS ONESHOT #1 CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

Stemming from the pages of the hit series, The Resistance, The Resistance: Reborns explores the origins of the newly superpowered humans after a global disaster leaves hundreds of millions dead in its wake, causing a few thousand to suddenly manifest superhuman powers. This special collection explores the origins of five characters in this new universe of heroes and villains including The Mad, the Dangerous, The Hidden, The Lost, and The Transcendent. Writer J. Michael Straczynski (Thor, The Amazing Spider-Man) returns to the world of The Resistance, this time joined by artist C.P. Smith (Archangel 8).

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANNS WORLD #1 CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

(W) Victor Gischler (A) Niko Walter (CA) Rahzzah

A weekend getaway on a resort planet goes south when four friends run afoul of the planet's working class. Stranded in the wilderness of a strange planet, surrounded by danger on all sides and relentlessly pursued by vengeful locals, they must test their bonds of friendship in order to survive.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BYTE SIZED #2

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Nelson Blake Iii (CA) Rahzzah

When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don't know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for these self-aware 'bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the 'bots breaks bad, it's going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99

E RATIC #2

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

Take another step into the world created in The Resistance. You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world but you only have ten minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town, and a new school, and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started showing up.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 2 #3 (MR)

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Kaare Andrews

Upshot's hit series Year Zero returns with four new harrowing tales of survival from around a post apocalyptic world, set several months after the events on Volume One: A grizzled Norwegian sea captain and her two young grandchildren navigate an ocean teeming with undead while eluding the relentless pirates on their trail. A Colombian cartel boss indulges all of his most sadistic whims unaware that a threat far greater than zombies is headed toward his jungle fortress. A Rwandan doctor must overcome the crippling fear that has plagued him all his life as he stumbles through the African bush. And a pregnant woman barricaded in an American big box store discovers that the greatest threat to her life – and her unborn child's – might not be undead. Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) once again pens this global look at the zombie apocalypse, now joined by artist Juan Jose Ryp (Britannia) and colorist Frank Martin (Infinity Wars).

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMERICAN RONIN #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Aco

War is over, democracy an illusion, real power now lies not with nation-states but huge corporations engaged in a silent war for global domination. Their number one weapon: highly-skilled, technologically-enhanced operatives trained since childhood to pledge their allegiance to the corporate flag. But what happens when one such operative breaks free of his mental chains and decides to bring the whole system down? Can one "Ronin" make a difference?

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMERICAN RONIN #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Aco

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99