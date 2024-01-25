Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: diamond, kickstarter, random house graphic, tapas, Webtoon, whitney leopard

JobWatch: Henry Varona Joins Diamond, Whitney Leopard Promoted

Whitney Leopard is one of the bigger names in mainstream comics today. And she's just got a big promotion at Random House Graphic.

Henry Varona, with a comics background, has joined the sales team at Diamond Comics Distributors.

Whitney Leopard is one of the bigger names in mainstream comics today. Only twelve years ago, she was interning at Archaia Entertainment. She became an editor at Boom Studios – who had bought Archaia – and stayed there for six years until 2018 when she became a Senior Editor at Random House Graphic. Whitney Leopard also sold her own graphic novel Fitting In, with artist Connie Hernandez, t0 Marisa DiNovis at Knopf for publication this autumn. Whitney Leopard has been one of the most prominent purchasers of original kids and YA graphic novels. and has now been promoted to executive editor at Random House Graphic.

Henry Varona posted, "Life update! I am happy to announce that I have joined the sales team at Diamond Comics Distributors. I can't imagine my life without comic book stores, so getting to work directly with retailers is a dream come true. Thank you to the Diamond family for giving me a warm welcome!" Ten years ago, Henry Varona was a writer/editor of We The Nerdy, and a sandwich maker, before working as a sales clerk ad Midtown Comics for four years until 2019, as well as more recently a writer for Multiversity Comics and CBR before being ComicConnect and Metropolis Comics Social Media Director since 2022. He has now joined Diamond as a Sales Representative.

Here are a few interesting job offers in and around comics, right now…

Nate Cosby: Always on the lookout for: Interior Artists, Colorists Letterers, Cover Artists. Types of projects: Fantasy, Adventure, Crime, Spy (kinda all genres) If you're available for work & have samples, please reply! I look at EVERY portfolio.

Senior Outreach Lead, Comics, Kickstarter · New York. Build and strengthen relationships with comics creators in Kickstarter's community and connect with promising creators who could use Kickstarter to bring exemplary projects to life. Salary: $95,000 – $110,000

Director, Strategic Business Planning, Warner Bros, Burbank, California. This role will support Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Themed Entertainment, and DC Publishing with business planning & insights, deal analysis, financial modeling, revenue and expense forecasting, and preparation of executive presentations.

Webcomic Translator, Korean>English. Our Localization Team at WEBTOON is seeking experienced freelance translators for the Korean > English language pair. We are looking for someone with a passion for storytelling who wants to share more great stories with English-speaking readers around the world.

Rights Manager at Rebellion, Oxford, England, United Kingdom. We are looking for an engaged, proactive and experienced Rights Manager to join the Publishing team at Rebellion. We are an award-winning publisher of Comics, Graphic Novels, Fiction and Non-Fiction including 2000 AD and Judge Dredd.

Specialist, Security and Content Protection, Marvel Studios, Burbank, California. Yup, and you have to stop spoilers by keeping information, scripts, screenings and the like, in-house. Salary from $57,900 to $77,500. Can I get a Bleeding Cool reader in there?

Visual Arts Lead, Tapas Entertainment, Culver City, CA. Tapas Entertainment is seeking a Visual Arts Lead based in California with the ability to travel to the Los Angeles office space 3 days per week. Reporting to the Localization Manager, this individual will manage letter dialogue, sound effects, and all English-translated scripts on multiple projects, bringing them through production and ensuring that all projects are prepared on schedule for digital distribution. Manage assignments outsourced to vendors/freelancers who produce localized versions of foreign language comics using Photoshop. Salary: $70,000 – $90,000.

Director of Brand, Editorial, Skybound Entertainment, Los Angeles, CA. The Director of Brand, Editorial will play a key role in driving new revenue opportunities for Skybound Editorial (including comics, books and related Kickstarter campaigns). The Director of Brand will be responsible for shaping the sales strategies around new and ongoing projects, while also playing a key role in further developing our comics-focused DTC (Direct To Consumer) streaming success for the most passionate fans and collectors. Salary: $105,000 – $115,000.

Production Assistant, Macmillan, New York, an entry-level position responsible for supporting the Reprint Production team. They will submit reprint orders, track orders in progress, run estimates, and work closely with both vendors and our internal departments. The Production Assistant must be able to execute requests quickly, communicate with all levels of the company, work with all members of the department, and create clear and concise reports. This role's primary focus will be reprints of novels, picture books, graphic novels, and board books for the Macmillan Children's Publishing Group. Salary: $47,500

