JobWatch: Job Changes at Oni-Lion Forge and Archie Comics

Yesterday, the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group announces the hiring of Alex Segura as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, formerly Archie Comics Co-President and before that DC Comics Executive Director of Publicity. Segura will oversee Oni-Lion Forge's publicity, marketing, and sales efforts across various channels in addition to bringing over fifteen years of editorial, executive, and new business development experience to the company.

While at Archie Comics, after eleven years at the company, Jamie L. Rotante has been promoted from Editor to Senior Director of Editorial. Rotante will be in charge of the editorial direction for new comics and graphic novel content, working with licensors, and more. Rotante also wrote Archie's first original graphic novel, The Bond Of Friendship.

While Ron Cacace has been promoted from Digital Marketing Manager to Director of Publicity and Social Media. In his new role, Cacace will provide the strategy for the company's communications, in addition to continuing to manage Archie's social media presence, foster relationships with key digital partners such as ComiXology, organize in-person & digital events, and more. Cacace is also the writer of the new webcomic series Bite Sized Archie.

"While it's been an amazing honor and privilege to call Riverdale my professional and creative home for over a decade, when Oni-Lion Forge approached me with this opportunity, I couldn't say no," said Segura. "Getting the chance to help amplify the ever-expanding, talented, and diverse voices at Oni is a great fit, and I'm so excited to be part of the team behind some of my favorite comics ever. Looking forward to diving in and spreading the word on all things Oni."

"I've spent not only the last eleven years at Archie working with these characters, but the better part of my life as a fan," said Rotante. "I'm so grateful to Jon Goldwater for giving me countless opportunities to share my ideas and help usher these characters into a new era, and that's exactly what I plan on continuing. We're currently in Archie's landmark 80th year, and while we're celebrating its history, we're also looking to its future. I'm honored to help keep these comics current and forward-moving, hoping to reach even more generations of fans to come."

"Comics are my life-long passion and I'm incredibly lucky to be able to share my enthusiasm for the medium and everything Archie Comics has to offer through ridiculous tweets, overwritten press releases, rambling quotes and more," said Cacace. "Our goal is to find fun and exciting ways to welcome new Archie Comics readers to the fold while continuing to put smiles on the faces of our dedicated fans. When we engage openly and honestly with our community, it creates a lasting connection that is invaluable. That's something I'm excited to double-down on as we move forward with new projects in all areas of the company."

In a series of posts, Alex Segura tweeted;

The news is out: I'm joining @onipress as SVP – Sales and Marketing! First off, I'd like to take a minute to thank the ENTIRE TEAM at @ArchieComics for making the last ten or so years amazing. I was honored to call Riverdale my professional and creative home, and though it feels surreal to move on – it was time and I'm excited for what's next. I'd like to particularly thank Jon Goldwater (and fam), @pellertweeto, and the dearly-departed Victor Gorelick for the unbelievable opportunity I was given. A B&V digest was my first comic ever, and working with the company that made me a comic fan was truly a dream come true. I'd also like to thank my all-star team at Archie – who I know for sure will continue to do awesome things. @Rawnzilla @Jamitha @Vincredible_23 J Betancourt, @jesse_post and the entire Archie staff are loaded with talent, work ethic, and a passion for comics. I'll miss them. I'd also like to take a minute to tip my hat to the many creators at Archie that I either collaborated with, promoted, or edited – depending on which hat I was wearing at a given time. I'd try to list you all, but I'd certainly miss someone. We made a lot of good comics and we spread the word on them, too. Thank you. I can't begin to explain how stoked I am to join the @onipress crew. I've known @jameslucasjones @sarahgaydos @CharlieChu for years and have always been impressed by the books they produce and how the company carries itself. I feel like a free agent signing to a Finals contender. In my time in comics I've been blessed to work with great people at #Wizard, @DCComics, @ArchieComics, and now Oni – collecting lifelong friends along the way. Can't wait for what's next. But, in the meantime – I'm taking a vacation for the first time in well over a year, so I'll be pretty quiet on here until my first day on Monday. See you then, and thank you!

Jamie L. Rotante tweeted out

In all seriousness, I'm very happy to step into this role and cannot wait to dig my heels in and make some comics. And I'm so thankful for the support of the wonderful folks at @ArchieComics for allowing me this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who reached out with kind words today. I'm honestly overwhelmed by the support and if I haven't had the chance to respond personally, please know that your kindness has not gone unnoticed. Feeling all sorts of positive vibes today!

Ron Cacace also tweeted