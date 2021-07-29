Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book

In a choice for an upcoming DC Black Label book hitting stores in December sure to shake the publishing world to its foundations, superstar artist Jock has chosen Batman as the subject. In landing on this choice, Jock scoured through every possible option of Black Label subject matter, which to date includes: Batman, The Joker, The Joker as Batman, and maybe Harley Quinn also featuring Batman and the Joker, if one is feeling particularly daring. The new series will be called Batman: One Dark Knight. It is currently unknown whether The Joker and/or Harley Quinn will be featured as well, but let's put all our cards on the table here: probably.

"I think most readers know how much I love drawing Batman, so I was thrilled by the prospect of marrying the visual take with my own storyline for Batman: One Dark Knight," said Jock in a press release. "I wanted to tell a propulsive, tight action tale, set over one typical night in Gotham City; except when a blackout strikes it's a night that goes very, very wrong for Batman. I can't wait to share more with everyone soon!"

The first of the three-issue series will be in stores on December 7th, selling for $6.99 for 48 pages of hot Batman action. Check out the solicit and some art below.

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT

Issue 1 of 3

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 "Blackout" cover by LEE GARBETT

On Sale 12/7/21 When a simple GCPD escort goes sideways, Batman finds himself on the wrong end of Gotham City in the middle of a heat wave with a super-villain in tow. Follow Batman as he traverses block by block across a pitch dark Gotham City while dragging a highly difficult E.M.P. to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison. The dark corners of Gotham City contain many surprises… and E.M.P. plans to deliver many more shocks before the night is through!