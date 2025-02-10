Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: joe casey, Weapon X-Men

Joe Casey Gets His Complaints About Weapon X-Men Spoken By Deadpool

Joe Casey gets his complaints about Weapon X-Men directly into the first issue, but spoken aloud by Deadpool....

Previously, Joe Casey wrote on his Substack about the origins of his upcoming Weapon X-Men series, as well as another series of the same name also published by Marvel last year that he didn't have anything to do with.

"It struck me, like one of Storm's lightning bolts, right through the center of my brain — "Weapon X-Men"! I wrote up a quick pitch, fired if off to Jordan, and a couple of months later, we met in person at the fabled San Diego Comic-Con to discuss it…about two months later. I received an e-mail out of the blue from Jordan White, still serving out his term now as a lame duck X-editor. Very matter of factly, he let me know that Marvel was about to announce a brand-new series… … called WEAPON X-MEN… the mini-series in question had a different title originally. Tom wanted that title as part of his upcoming relaunch and informed the editor involved that they should simply find a new title for their mini-series. Without Tom's knowledge (or Jordan White's, for all I know), the WEAPON X-MEN title was lifted from my pitch and haphazardly slapped onto the mini-series."

And now Weapon X-Men #1 by Joe Casey and Chris Cross will be published next week by Marvel as part of One World Under Doom. Even though it is not. And it seems that Joe Casey is using Deadpool to make his points, as seen as clips from the first issue seen in his latest Substack. Firstly Deadpool's recent omnipresence with Wolverine…

"After all we've been through… although you'd almost think we were being marketed that way."

With Deadpool making his claim on Joe Casey's concept of "Weapon X-Men" as one that no one else had come up with before him… hey, if Rob Liefeld can put himself in Deadpool Team-Up, then Joe Casey can sneak his own editorial complaints in his comic as well.

