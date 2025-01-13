Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: One World Under Doom, Weapon X-Men

No, Weapon X-Men Is Not Part Of One World Under Doom

No, Weapon X-Men is not part of Marvel Comics' One World Under Doom despite appearances, according to Joe Casey.

Article Summary Weapon X-Men isn't linked to One World Under Doom event, confirms Joe Casey on Substack.

Marvel's branding causes confusion despite minimal ties to the wider event.

Casey recalls marketing hurdles with series like Kneel Before Zod.

Weapon X-Men by Joe Casey and Chris Cross launches February 2025.

Despite appearances, it seems that the upcoming Weapon X-Men series from Marvel Comics has nothing to do with the upcoming One World Under Doom comic book event crossover – and there are spoilers for that right here. Weapon X-Men writer Joe Casey writes on his Substack; "Marvel has branded the WEAPON X-MEN launch as part of their upcoming ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM event, despite our series having absolutely no connection to it — outside of a single sequence that takes place in the forests of Latveria and a passing mention of the current state of the Marvel Universe. I'm not sure that counts. And until the actual solicitation went live, I had no idea that particular branding was going to be there, so I had no opportunity to affect it, one way or another. But I know some folks have seen the branding and been confused in an "is it or isn't it?"-kind of way. To me, that's a problem. Now the question becomes… will WEAPON X-MEN actually benefit from the associated branding? Or, if the wider event underperforms in the marketplace, does that hurt the series' greater potential? Hell, your guess is as good as mine. Fingers crossed, though…"

He also mentions that "There are often things you can't control. For instance, the series I wrote for DC Comics last year, KNEEL BEFORE ZOD, was the unfortunate victim of hazy marketing and confused messaging. Based on the info provided to them by DC, the few "press outlets" I talked to when promoting the series' launch had no idea whether or not the series took place in current continuity (it did). They weren't sure if it was meant to tie into the Superman line of books (it was). It was a very sad case where the initial marketing push — in that crucial, narrow window where you make that vital first impression — dropped the ball and the book certainly suffered for it."

Bleeding Cool did our best to point out what was going on with Kneel Before Zod, and I am told it got a sales bump as a result but maybe not enough… and now it is all playing out. And Weapon X-Men #1 by Joe Casey and Chris Cross is published by Marvel in February 2025 as part of One World Under Doom, whether they like it or not.

WEAPON X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240639

(W) Joe Casey (A) Chris Cross (CA) Alex Ross

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is…no $4.99 WEAPON X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250779

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Chris Cross

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES! An enemy from Wolverine's distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker's insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99

