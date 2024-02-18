Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Blood Squad Seven, Chap Yaep, Dutch, joe casey, Paul Fry, youngblood

Joe Casey & Paul Fry Spinoff Dutch Into Blood Squad Seven From Image

Joe Casey and Paul Fry are creating a new superhero series in Blood Squad Seven, spinning out of the recent Dutch miniseries.

Veteran superhero comic book creators Joe Casey and Paul Fry are creating a new superhero series in Blood Squad Seven, spinning out of the recent Dutch miniseries, the Chap Yaep-owned character who first appeared in Rob Liefeld's Team Youngblood. Blood Squad Seven upcoming comic book will explore '90s superteam dynamics through a contemporary lens and launches in May from Image Comics.

"Thirty years ago, Blood Squad Seven was America's most popular superhero team. Its members were seen on television, on magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement deals…. They were celebrities and they were everywhere. "But that was then… this is now. And so, a new generation of modern-day heroes takes up the mantle—or perhaps, the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs. "While deconstructions of superhero nostalgia typically center around the classic characters of the Silver Age, Blood Squad Seven will delve deep into '90s comic book themes with this imagining of what would happen if heroes from that decade returned to action after a 30-year absence.

Variant covers for each issue of Blood Squad Seven will be provided by Chris Weston, Nick Pitarra, Jim Rugg, Chris Cross, Elizabeth Torque, Mike Hawthorne, Cory Walker, Ryan Quackenbush, Mirko Colak, Chris Sprouse, Dustin Nguyen, and more.

"This might be the biggest thing I've ever done in my twenty plus years working with Image Comics," said Casey. "To play in this sandbox is the most fun I've ever had writing in a shared universe. This series is much more than a modern deconstruction of what it meant to be a superhero in the '90s… Paul and I are building on that past to find our way into the future." Fry added: "Diving into this project has been a creative roller coaster! Collaborating with the brilliant Joe Casey, we're resurrecting the original Image vibe with a dash of edgy innovation. Brace yourselves for a comic series that redefines the classic with a modern twist!"

Blood Squad Seven #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 22:

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1 CVR A PAUL FRY

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Paul Fry

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/22/2024

