Joe Glass, The First Comic Creator To Get Vaccinated Against COVID?

Joe Glass, former Bleeding Cool reporter and comic book creator/publisher, may be the first person in comics to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He's the creator of the comic book The Pride, available on ComiXology Originals and about to be published in print from Dark Horse Comics, but he also has a second life. Yes, just like Superman.

Because Glass' day job is in healthcare, working as an optician, and thus was eligible for early vaccination alongside other healthcare workers. He initially tweeted "Well, I just got vaccinated! So simple, so easy and so safe!" before following up with "Okay, seeing the reaction to this has me wondering: am I the first person in comics to get vaccinated?!"

It may well be. I know a number of comic creators who have had the virus, but until now I didn't know any who had yet been vaccinated.

He added "I work in optics. So technically it's retail too. So I get the joy of being both a retail worker and a service worker, and right now, an essential services worker… We're all seeing people on a daily basis, got medical needs technically, and it's obviously a risk, as safe as we can possibly make the environs. I was surprised we were so high on the list, though."

As of this weekend, he would have received the German Pfizer vaccine; the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine will only be rolling out in the UK from this Monday. He's also not even the first person in his family to be vaccinated; his mother has already had the jab.

Joe tells Bleeding Cool "I would like to thank and praise the brave NHS staff who were efficient and bright, and kept the attitude light even though they are surely exhausted. They're incredible. I highly recommend getting vaccinated as soon as you can. It really is nothing at all. And helping make it safer not just for yourself, but for all those around, will help us."

There may be other, older comic creators who have been vaccinated who haven't put it out on the likes of TikTok yet. Others may have been vaccinated as part of public trials. But no one has said as much. The odds may be that Joe Glass is, at least, the youngest professional comic book creator to be vaccinated.