Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr Relaunch Amazing Spider-Man #1

Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr relaunch Amazing Spider-Man with a brand new #1 in April from Marvel Comics

Joe Kelly is the man who made Deadpool into the superhero he is today. Pepe Larraz is one of the best superhero artists in the world, with House Of X and Blood Hunt recently on his bed notches. And John Romita Jr is the co-creator of Kick-Ass and is one of the longest-standing artists on Spider-Man, X-Men, Daredevil, and so much more across over forty years, including the last five years with the departed Zeb Wells. Together, they are relaunching the ongoing Amazing Spider-Man comic from Marvel in April. Say, I wonder if they'll have Peter Parker marry Mary Jane Watson?

"Marvel Comics history is made this April with the launch of a new volume of its most iconic title—AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! The next era of the beloved series will be brought to you by celebrated Amazing-Spider-Man and Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly, legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. and one of the industry's most acclaimed contemporary artists, Pepe Larraz, fresh off his exemplary work on Blood Hunt and X-Men. The new AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for Spider-Man; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture. The new run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?"

"Even though this is a new #1, I don't think of it as a 'restart' per se," Kelly explained to Polygon. "I'm writing the next chapter of the story of one the world's greatest characters, lucky enough to follow in the footsteps of the folks before me. After that sinks in, I spend a lot of time thinking about what I love about Spider-Man and his cast, what stories resonated with me at different times of my life, and how I can synthesize all of that into something that works with what came before but breaks new ground…. I feel a drive to take bold, unexpected swings in order to see how Spider-Man deals with Marvel-sized curve balls. Pressure makes diamonds."

"The most important part of Spider-Man that I wanted to portray accurately is Peter," Larraz added. "Of course I can talk about drawing a believable New York, I shot hundreds of pictures of details of the city for reference, or how I've focused on drawing the flow of Spidey's movement and speed in a way closer to animation than comics. But I think Spider-Man comics work because we care about Peter and his world, so that was my main focus: To draw a Peter that you instantly recognize and empathize [with]."

"I didn't think we could get Joe for a substantial run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN," Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said. "He's always so busy with animation and television and movies, so he usually just dips in and out of comics. That's why we tapped him for 'The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.' He was doing so great, so when he asked if we'd consider him for being the ongoing writer, I felt like I won the lottery. Add Pepe Larraz's masterful and supersonic talent to the equation, and we knew we had the makings of an instant classic. Then John Romita Jr. agreed to stay on… fireworks went off. I better go buy some lottery tickets!"