Joe Sacco's UK Launch For Once And Future Riot At Thought Bubble

New graphic journalism investigates 2013 Uttar Pradesh sectarian riots and their global impact

Participating in panels: The Revolution will be Sequentialised and a career spotlight interview

Additional appearances set for London’s Frontline Club and a signing at Gosh Comics with bookplate

After a Chinese printer-induced delay, Joe Sacco's The Once And Future Riot was published by Metropolitan on the 14th of October in the US and by Jonathan Cape on the 13th of November in the UK, with a big launch thing at Thought Bubble this weekend in Harrogate, with Joe Sacco, who can be found at Comixology Hall D16. The author of Palestine and Footnotes In Gaza, Joe Sacco's new investigation of the sectarian riots in 2013's Uttar Pradesh in India, and their global significance today will see him do two panels on the Sunday, one after the other:

The Revolution will be Sequentialised 1:30 pm 2:30 pm Panel Room 1, Queen's Suite. Myfanwy Tristram, in conversation with Joe Sacco, Becky Burke, Michael D Kennedy and Karrie Fransman poses the question: how can comics bring about real change, resistance… even revolution?

Panel Room 1, Queen's Suite. in conversation with and poses the question: how can comics bring about real change, resistance… even revolution? Spotlight on Joe Sacco 2:45 pm 3:45 pm Panel Room 1, Queen's Suite. Joe Sacco is THE comics journalist. Lead by Alex Fitch, join us in exploring and celebrating Joe's work in this career spotlight.

And after the long weekend, some time off for Joe Sacco? Not a bit of it. The next day he's back in London at the Frontline Club… and on Wednesday he's doing it all again at Gosh Comics in London.

In Conversation: Joe Sacco and Anthony Loyd, Frontline Club, Norfolk Place, Paddington, 7-8.30pm.

Joe Sacco—widely regarded as a pioneer of graphic journalism— joins veteran war correspondent Anthony Loyd for a conversation about the politics of storytelling, the ethics of bearing witness, and the power of comics to confront uncomfortable truths.

The Once and Future Riot Signing With Joe Sacco, Gosh Comics, 5-6.15 pm. With a signed bookplate edition of The Once and Future Riot.

Maybe he can spend Tuesday between the two events conducting a full, hard-hitting investigation into London to reveal the great hidden truth that it's basically fine, whatever some grifting folk want to pretend…

