Joe Zelich Of Collector's Paradise Retires, Nicholas Ignacio Promoted

Joe Zelich, founder of the Collector's Paradise comic store chain in California has retired, as longstanding Nicholas Ignacio is made partner

Collector's Paradise, the Southern California comic book store chain with locations in West Valley, Pasadena, and North Hollywood, today announced that founding partner Joseph Zelich would be retiring and that Nicholas Ignacio, long-time employee since 2010 and General Manager, would be promoted to partner in the business.

Founded in September 1994 when Joseph Zelich and Edward Greenberg took over an existing comic book store in the San Fernando Valley, Collector's Paradise has grown into one of Los Angeles' best-known comic and pop culture retailers. Over nearly three decades, the company expanded from its original Winnetka store to additional locations in Old Town Pasadena in 2010 and the NoHo Arts District in 2019, as well as an online presence.

"Joseph's passion and commitment to our business have been the cornerstone of Collector's Paradise's success," said Edward Greenberg, partner and co-founder. "From humble beginnings to becoming a staple of the Los Angeles comic community, Joe's behind-the-scenes management of our resources has kept us on track for over 30 years. On behalf of everyone at Collector's Paradise, we thank him for his many years of dedication and wish him a fulfilling and joyous retirement."

Nicholas Ignacio started working at Collector's Paradise in 2010 and has served as employee, store manager, and General Manager, helping oversee daily operations across multiple locations while shaping the company's culture and service standards. "Nicholas has earned the trust and love of our team, our customers, and our many creator partners," Greenberg continued. "He has been managing many aspects of our company for years, so it's only fitting that he joins the business. With him in a full-time leadership position, Collector's Paradise will continue to thrive and innovate in both retail and community engagement."

Hopefully, he won't just be celebrating his new position by ripping the covers off copies of Ultimate Endgame #1 all day…

