John Lees & George Kambadais Nasty #1 in Vault September 2022 Solicits

John Lees and George Kambadais are relaunching theur new series Nasty #1 in Vault Comics' September 2022 Solicits, with Quests Aside, Mindset, Heart Eyes, End After End, Barbaric and more…

(W) John Lees (A / CA) George Kambadais

"Calling all scary movie fans!

Scotland, 1994.

Eighteen-year-old Thumper Connell still has an imaginary friend: the masked killer from his favourite slasher film. Thumper is obsessed with horror and always has been. He fills his time with scary VHS rentals and hanging out with his fellow fans, The Murder Club. But everything changes when his local video shop acquires one of the notorious films known as "video nasties" – films so scary, they're the target of the British Moral Decency League's crusade to ban and burn. But it's only a movie, right? It's all just imaginary, isn't it?

A story about the perception of evil, the power of genre, the love of fandom, the need to create art, oh, and crap-your-pants TERROR!"

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Emily Pearson

WEAR YOUR LOVE ON YOUR CHEST

A man, a woman-and their parasites. Marcus has been alone since the loss of his closest friend and has just recently entered into the dating scene, while Laura has drifted in and out of relationships since high school. They meet, they have a great first date, and Marcus almost dies-because the slug-like parasite that everybody carries in this world nearly rejects him, its host. Bonding is a funny, quirky, and honest look at love, in a world where everyone wears their anxiety, not on their sleeves, but on their chest like big ol' leeches.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99

(W) Alex Paknadel (A / CA) John Le

"A giant robot murder mystery.

Nobody knows why the skyscraper-sized mechs known as Giga fought their bitter, centuries' long war. All they know is that when the fighting finally stopped, the dormant Giga became humanity's new habitat and new gods in one. When disgraced engineer Evan Calhoun finds an apparently murdered Giga, his society and the fascistic tech-centered religious order that controls it are rapidly thrown into chaos.

From writer Alex Paknadel (Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion) and rising star John Le comes another Vault & White Noise partnership about what happens after the mechs stop fighting.

Collects the complete five-issue series."

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 17.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

That ugly orc Gladius and his evil witch Doxon picked a fight with the wrong cursed barbarian! Revenge is a dish best served righteously, and Axe has spoken his judgment. Owen is in a murderous rage, Steele has his edge back, and Soren's magic runs deeper than anyone suspects.

But none of that means they're going to make it out alive… in the finale of the second arc of the most bloodthirsty comic of all time, BARBARIC!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

We're all the heroes of our own stories.

Although his life has ended, Walt's story has just begun. With Grink as his guide, Walt travels into the unknown to retrieve a mystical relic.

But when he falters, a fellow warrior illuminates a dark truth:

To wear the hero's mantle in the End After End, you must seize it.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A / CA) Victor Ibanez

With Lupe's monstrous secret revealed, a brand-new threat looms large. Trust is hard to come by as this apocalyptic love story threatens to go nuclear… because someone is always watching.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) John Pearson

While Ben Sharp and his crew recover from tragedy, they also have everything they need to make Mindset the world's most influential platform. But, as Ben seems to achieve everything he ever wanted, from fortune and fame to maybe even love, he can't help but shake the suspicion that there's something more going on.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Brian Schirmer (A / CA) Elena Gogou

His secret's out. His friends are angry. Barrow stands alone. The King has arrived to claim what's his… and he's brought a few thousand friends. Did I say "friends"? I meant "soldiers"! Will this be The Last Call at Quests Aside?!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Kelly Mellings, Corey Lansdell (A / CA) Lisa Larose

Eight-year-old Ona has lost just about everything: her home, her possessions, her mother, and almost her life. When she and her father move into her Baba's apartment complex after these traumatic events, they're hoping for a clean start. But a mysterious specter follows her, and Ona befriends the ghost she discovers haunting the boiler room. When her new friendship starts allowing her to see other ghosts who haunt the residents of her building, she decides to use her ability to help her new neighbors free themselves from their specters. In doing so, however, Ona must eventually come face to face with a much darker foe-her own grief. The earnestness of Judy Bloom meets the raw emotion of I Kill Giants in this beautifully hopeful dw

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 12.99