John Ridley & Inaki Miranda, New Superman Superstars on Action Comics

John Ridley and Inaki Miranda are the latest Superman Superstars team for Action Comics #1082 in January, bringing back Major Disaster.

Superman Superstars initiative gives creative teams three issues to deliver fresh stories in Action Comics.

Major Disaster returns, challenging Superman and Clark Kent to uncover the truth of his criminal resurgence.

Explore DC's engaging 2025 lineup, including exciting Superman and Justice League projects.

John Ridley and Inaki Miranda are the latest Superman Superstars team for Action Comics #1082 in January, bringing back Justice League International character Major Disaster, created by Gardner Fox and Gil Kane for Green Lantern. This comes as well as Ridley also launching the new Justice League: The Atom Project event, and Inaki Miranda launching Blade Forger from Mad Cave Studios.

Superman Superstars is a 2024 publishing initiative focused on Action Comics and launched at the last New York Comic Con, in which creative teams get three issues to tell a story, with backup strips for the rest of the anthology. John Ridley and Inaki Miranda are to follow Jason Aaron, John Timms, Joshua Williamson, Rafa Sandoval, Gail Simone, Eddy Barrows, Mark Waid and Clayton Henry. Read the rest of DC Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations here.

ACTION COMICS #1082

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers KEN LASHLEY and KENNETH ROCAFORT

1:25 variant cover by TOM GRUMMETT

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) IN SALE 1/8/25

A MAJOR DISASTER! "Superman Superstars" continues with an unforgettable tale about Superman's greatest gift to the world…hope. Major Disaster returns to Metropolis and his old ways much to the dismay of the Man of Steel. Can his alter ego Clark Kent discover the reason behind this villain's decline back into the world of crime?

SUPERMAN #22

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MICO SUAYAN, JONBOY MEYERS, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAVID LAPHAM

Sweater Weather variant by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/22/25

SUPERMAN AND DOOMSDAY…TEAM UP? A secret alien strike team has arrived on Earth with their sights set on the greatest weapon in the universe…Doomsday. And the only person who can save the ultimate destroyer is Superman! While alien forces rain down on Metropolis, Superwoman trains with her new powers alongside an unlikely instructor…and you will not believe who it is!

