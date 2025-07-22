Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Hyde, johnny depp, sdcc

Johnny Depp, Posing For The New Hyde Graphic Novel, In 35-Page Preview

Johnny Depp, caught posing for the new Hyde graphic novel, in 35-page preview, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con Hall H debut

Article Summary Johnny Depp models for the new Hyde graphic novel, sparking movie casting rumors ahead of Comic-Con.

Ridley Scott, Jesse Negron, Joe Matsumoto, and Gary Erskine launch a bold Jekyll and Hyde reimagining.

Hyde features Depp's likeness and showcases his character in a 35-page online preview and at SDCC.

The series follows Mr. Hyde ruling London's sewers, creating new Hydes with his transforming serum.

It's been all over the media. Ridley Scott and Johnny Depp teaming up to launch a new graphic novel series, Hyde, a sequel/revamp of the original Jekyll And Hyde story by Robert Louis Stevenson, about a Hyde that won out over Jekyll. Written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, drawn by Gary Erskine and Chris Weston, edited by Dave Elliott, published by Mechanical Cake and launching at San Diego Comic-Con this week, it has fuelled rumours that the Hall H panel for San Diego Comic-Con on the Thursday will announce Johnny Depp as playing Hyde in a subsequent movie version. These rumours may have been fanned by the look of Hyde being modelled on Johnny Depp. But Bleeding Cool can reveal that this may go up a couple of notches as it appears that Johnny Depp literally posed for panels used in the 35-page preview being given away at San Diego Comic-Con this week. Here's a little collage to demonstrate his Hyde-ness.

And for those unable to get to the show and to pick up a copy for themselves? Publisher Mechanical Cake has made the whole thing preview available online (hence the embed below), as well as advance looks at their other titles and merchandise being sold at San Diego, but able to be ordered online as well, including the first edition of Modville, being sold at the show. An unlettered preview of Hyde with art by Gary Erskine and Chris Winslade, letters to the reader from Jesse Negron, and Johnny Depp having a grand old time, runs below.

"Now unencumbered by interruptions from his alter ego, Hyde can finally freely explore his dark tendencies with uninhibited abandon. The 2-volume graphic novel series finds Mr. Hyde in his new domain, the sewers beneath London, where he experiments on others, using the corrupting serum to create even more "Hydes." Each volume in the series will contain two chapters with over two hundred pages. Johnny Depp will have input on all aspects of the property and create the character of Hyde. "To build within the world of Robert Louis Stevenson's masterful characters and to be welcomed into the vision of Ridley Scott… and inexplicably having the opportunity to explore." Depp ponders. "It's surprising to me. And hopefully surprising to him. It's insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley. A master." "When Ridley Scott, with his instinct for world building, first saw the poster mockup and the concept pitch, understood the potential of Hyde, he said: "It's a no-brainer!" "This is an incredible opportunity to build a studio-level project that goes directly from the creators to the audience, with no filters in between," said HYDE creator Negron.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!