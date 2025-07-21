Posted in: Comics, Current News, Movies | Tagged: Dave Elliott, Hyde

Dave Elliott, Mechanical Cake & Hyde Announcement For Hall H At SDCC

Dave Elliott, Ridley Scott, Mechanical Cake and Hyde announcement to be made at their San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel on Thursday

Article Summary Hyde: When the Worlds of Graphic Novels and Movies Collide premieres at SDCC Hall H with star panelists.

Mechanical Cake launches new graphic novels Hyde, Modville, and Nick with top creators and Ridley Scott.

Exclusive first editions of Hyde and Modville debut at major cons before wide release in 2026.

Dave Elliott revives A1 Deadline anthology, uniting comic legends for a new era of stories and art.

Hall H panels at San Diego Comic-Con are always a big deal. Holding the largest amount of people at the show in one place, they are usually reserved for the big film names, the lines can be legendary and last all night. The announcements are huge and streamed around the world. And the surprise reveals have a tendency to go viral immediately. You don't get a lot of comic book panels at Hall H. Sometimes they have to sneak in, Such as will be happening on Thursday post-lunch, from 1.30 to 2.30pm. "For Hyde: When the Worlds of Graphic Novels and Movies Collide."

"Mr. Hyde and Ridley Scott have joined forces with Mechanical Cake to build a new, original entertainment property from the ground up, Hyde, which will launch as a graphic novel series. Panelists Jesse Negron, (CEO Mechanical Cake, Hyde creator/writer), Dave Elliott, (editor-in-chief, Mechanical Cake), Tom Moran (SVP, Scott Free), Jason Forman (VP, Infinitum Nihil), and Anthony Francisco (collaborator, former Marvel Studios senior designer) will discuss how top creative talent from the graphic novel and movie worlds collaborate to bring exciting new projects directly to audiences."

Mechanical Cake is a new comic publisher with Dave Elliott as Publisher/Editor in Chief, Jesse Negron as CEO, with Ridley Scott and comic book artists Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Weston, Dan Panosian, Brian Rood, and Hendry Prasetya creating three graphic novels, Modville, Hyde, and Nick. Will they bring Ridley Scott to San Diego as a surprise guest? Maybe. But Dave Elliott, a legendary behind-the-scenes comic book industry figure and friend of Bleeding Cool will have a slightly larger audience to talk about Mechanical Cake than he did at MCM London Comic Con, when it was basically just me. I would expect details of a film based the comic book series Hyde that they are making.

Hyde Volume 1, Chapter 1 is also a 120-page, colour, softcover graphic novel, to be released at New York Comic-Con. Hyde imagines a world where Robert Louis Stevenson's "Mr. Hyde" did not die, and instead lives beneath the streets of London where he conducts experiments on others. Nick is a foundational Yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends. Featuring the first chapter of Hyde, that will be a limited edition release before the full edition is released in 2026. Drawn by Gary Erskine, Chris Weston, and Yel Zamor, with a cover Chris Weston.

Modville Volume 1, Chapter 1, will be a 120-page, colour softcover graphic novel released at San Diego Comic-Con. Modville is a Sci-Fi/Southern Gothic crime drama involving AI humans ("mods") in future New Orleans. It will feature the first chapter of Modville and also be a limited edition release before the full edition is released in 2026. Painted by Hendry Prasetya and Eko Puteh, it will have a cover by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Their third title, Nick is a foundational Yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends, a very Viking version of Santa Claus. It will be launched in a similar fashion at Los Angeles Comic Con in 2026.

And expect to see more from the Double Feature Mechanical Cake anthology, from Mechanical Cake, the comic book publisher working with Ridley Scott and his studio, Scott Free. Featuring stories from their Modville and Nick titles. Double Feature Mechanical Cake is coming to Kickstarter in September or October, with a cover by Chris Weston.

Dave Elliott is also reviving the comics/music comic book anthology Deadline, combined with his old A1 anthology comic, to bring us A1 Deadline. Here's the cover to A1 Deadline number 1 by Shaky Kane, there will be two other covers, one for the Kickstarter and the other will be a Diamond UK exclusive. 48 pages, colour, magazine format. Larger, 120-page special to launch on Kickstarter in October. With much more information to come… but with creators including Steve Dillon, Mark Stafford, Escorza Bros, Dave Dorman, Ed Hillyer (Ilya), Toby Cypress, Steve Pugh, Kek-W, D'Israeli, Kevin Eastman, Philip Bond, Chris Northrop, Mark Nelson, Shaky Kane, Scott Hampton, Andy Kuhn, Jack Kirby, Bill Sienkiewicz, Rhoald Marcellius, Ron Marz, Rufus Dayglo, Michael T. Gilbert, Simon Bisley, Simon Furman, Tom Raney, Garrie Gastonny, Jerry Paris, Alex Horley, Alti Firmansyah, Una Fricker, George Pratt, Dan Whitehead, Rian Hughes, Steve Ditko, and Mark Schey. And you can sign up to its mailing list right here.

Deadline Magazine was a revelation in its day, on the cusp of Britpop, crossing over indie music and indie comics, at a perfect level. Originally published between 1988 and 1995, and created by 2000 AD artists Brett Ewins and Steve Dillon, Deadline featured a mix of comic strips and written articles aimed at adult readers, made stars of Jamie Hewlett, Ilya, Shaky Kane and Phillip Bond, as well as introducing many Brits to Peter Bagge with Hate and Evan Dorkin with Milk And Cheese.

A1 was a graphic novel anthology series published by British company Atomeka Press, created in 1989 by Garry Leach and Dave Elliott, and published comics such as Brian Bolland's Zirk, Garry Leach's Warpsmiths, and The Bojeffries Saga by Alan Moore and Steve Parkhouse. In 1992, a second series of A1 appeared under Marvel Comics's Epic Comics imprint, edited by Dave Elliott. In 2004, Atomeka started publishing A1 again, which debuted Steve Pugh's Shark-Man.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!