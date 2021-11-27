Joker 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Joker is a Cat Lover

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! In this preview of Joker 2021 Annual #1, the titular Joker plans the purrfect heist, and he needs Catman's help. And he knows just how to get the feline villain on his side: with a glass of warm milk?! Check out the preview below.

JOKER 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC071

0921DC072 – JOKER 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B DAN HIPP CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

His first year of being GCPD police commissioner was an intense challenge for James Gordon. He battled corruption in the ranks, his marriage was in shambles, and the vigilante Batman was clearly welcoming new recruits with the appearance of Batgirl. And The Joker picked his moment to unleash hell!

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.