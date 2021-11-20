Joker's First Origin Is Restored & On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Joker has had many versions of his origin story told over the years, but none is better than the one told in Detective Comics #168 from 1951. I have always loved this look for Red Hood, with apologies to Jason Todd. Nothing beats the look of a suited villain with a giant red hood on his head. This is not a book that is out there very much, and this CGC Restored copy-taking bids at Heritage Auctions is proof of that. Look no further than the fact that even though this is restored, it is currently sitting at $4000 and for sure heading to much higher heights by the time all is said and done. Check out the Joker goodness below.

"Detective Comics #168 (DC, 1951) CGC Apparent FN+ 6.5 Slight (C-1) Off-white to white pages. This important issue features the first origin of the Joker and stars Batman and Robin, the Dynamic Duo. The issue, which we don't see nearly often enough to satiate collector demand, is currently tied for the #64 spot on Overstreet's list of Top 100 Golden Age Comics. You'd best snap this pretty copy up while you still can! CGC notes, "Restoration includes: small amount of color touch on cover, a small amount of glue on spine of the cover." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $3,260; VG 4.0 value = $6,520; FN 6.0 value = $9,780."

Will this hit $10000? Even with restoration, it certainly could display really, really nicely, and that matters to most. Like we said up there: this is not a book you are going to see that often. So, go here and get more information on this Joker key, and place a bid if you can. While you are there, check out the books taking bids today and the other items taking bids still throughout the weekend. There is some truly great stuff at great prices right now.