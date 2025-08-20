Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Jonathan Hickman Uses An Old Trick For Imperial #3 Reveals (Spoilers)

Imperial #3 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini features Jonathan Hickman doing one of his favourite tricks to help time, money and speed on his projects, by going back to a previous scene, reprinting it, but then giving it a newer, fuller context.

With the two cosmic players of the events that have been unfolding… so this scene from the first issue discussing the game they are playing…

Is repeated but now continues further, revealing the players in question. And the deaths that will come.

Because the two players have been revealed. The cosmic gameplayer…

… The Grandmaster. He first appeared in Avengers #69, created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema. The Grandmaster is one of the ageless Elders of the Universe and has mastered most civilisations' games of skill and chance. And played by Jeff Goldblum in the very best MCU film Thor: Ragnarok. And his opponent…

Maximus, the black sheep of the Inhumans Royal Family, which has its own cosmic history. Maximus The Mad was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for Fantastic Four #47 in 1966. And played by Iwan Rheon in the mostly-forgotten MCU TV series, The Inhumans. And so another scene from issue 2…

And now continues, elaborating upon the many Marvel cosmic storylines that have been playing out, in Imperial and elsewhere…

As we learn the true motivations of these two players…

But as the events have played out across Imperial, the murders, the political plays, the alliances and wars, as Maximus played for. But just when the Grandmaster is preparing to put his toys back in the box and press the big reset button, so as to start the game again once more, he is stopped in his tracks.

It turns out that Maximus may no longer be the black sheep, but part and parcel of what the Inhumans have been planning all along, playing the players, and restoring their own place on the cosmic scene. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is Imperial. The empire in question just happens to be the Inhumans' one now… and the Skrulls, Wakandans, Kree, Shi'Ar and more are all playing second fiddle to the Inhumans now.

Imperial #3 (of 4) by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, Federico Vicentini

Part THREE of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! As the conflict begins to spread out to the wider universe! We find out who's really orchestrating the great game of cosmic houses as the last chance to stop a universal war presents itself. Will our heroes be able to stop it in time?

