Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti New Marvel on Free Comic Book Day

Well in advance for the first Saturday in May, Marvel Comics has announced four Free Comic Book Day titles to be given away through Diamond Comic Distributors. As ever, they will lead into the summer's big events, but also aim to spotlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities, and intended to be picked up by new and returning readers.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. Plus, a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project. Cover by JAVIER GARRON

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #will web-sling readers into a showdown with one of Spidey's most dangerous rogues and set the stage for the future of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s hit run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN while Al Ewing and Cafu lay the groundwork for the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES. Plus, a preview of new Marvel epic just on the horizon. Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL'S VOICES #1 invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed MARVEL'S VOICES series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel's diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include a range of stories from previous MARVEL'S VOICES issues, as well a brand-new one! Cover by CHRIS ALLEN.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 is back! Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more in this spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!