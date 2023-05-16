Jonathan Hickman Writes G.O.D.S. One-Page Stories Across Marvel Comics t Jonathan Hickman will be writing one-page stories, appearing in a brace of comic book titles, asking "Who Are The G.O.D.S.?" ahead of his upcoming series.

So Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations dropped. And Bleeding Cool covered them. Hardly anyone else has, of yet. Something to do with keeping Marvel access, etc. And they reveal that Jonathan Hickman will be writing one-page stories, appearing in a brace of comic book titles, asking "Who Are The G.O.D.S.?" ahead of his upcoming series with Valerio Schiti, which was recently teased for Free Comic Book Day. You'll find them in Immortal Thor #1, Uncanny Avengers #1, Moon Knight #26, Venom #24, Guardians Of The Galaxy #5, Scarlet Witch #7, Fantastic Four #10 and Doctor Strange #6.

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming Marvel Free Comic Book Day Avengers/X-Men comic features the first publication of a preview of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's big new thing for Marvel, called G.O.D.S. Including Doctor Strange getting rather meta-narrative with the Marvel Universe.

And we have also seen Doctor Strange getting pally with some mysterious fellow Wyn in a peacoat. A kind of half-John Constantine.

But he may be a lot, lot older than Doctor Strange…

"Over the last decade, Hickman has boldly transformed the worlds of the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men. G.O.D.S. will mark his most ambitious undertaking to date, dramatically reshaping Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality. Known for his outstanding work on events like Empyre and A.X.E. Judgment Day, acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti will join Hickman to bring forth this epic journey into the unknown. Together, along with master colorist Marte Gracia, the team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favorite Marvel heroes. At last year's New York Comic Con, fans got a glimpse at the new cast in early concept art, but who are they really? And what catastrophe finally draws them out of the shadows? Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an aeons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It's the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive."

Jonathan Hickman: "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S. To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Valerio Schiti: "When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away. Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It's the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity."

Jonathan Hickman: "I've had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy. G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction."

Valerio Schiti: "The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon, We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!"

IMMORTAL THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FEATURING

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

AL EWING, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE

GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT!

• In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales.

• When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will

know what that cost him.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.

• PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

56 PGS./RATED T+ …$6.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

THE FALL OF X CALLS FOR THE RETURN OF THE AVENGERS' UNITY SQUAD!

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It's time

for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends

are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who

the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

40 PGS./RATED T …$4.99



MOON KNIGHT #26

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

While Moon Knight is dealing with the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #25, what of Hunter's Moon? Khonshu's faithful Fist leads new

converts to war, but how exactly was his most recent resurrection flawed, and does this new weakness spell doom for Dr. Badr?

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



VENOM #24

AL EWING (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

STORMBREAKERS VAIRANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PREPARE TO MEET YOUR DOOM!

Doctor Doom is the most notorious and ambitious super villain in the Marvel Universe – but he's got something Eddie Brock needs. WHAT COULD

IT BE?! And what calamitous circumstance will befall both Doom and Eddie?

The ambitious and explosive symbiote saga from Al Ewing welcomes guest artist SERGIO DÁVILA! Together, these two creators are going to take

Eddie Brock on an adventure that will have symbiote fans talking for YEARS to come!

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

The mystery behind Grootfall is revealed. How will this forever change the course of the Guardians? Find out here.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #7

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

DESIGN VARIANT BY SARA PICHELLI • G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

JOURNEY INTO OZ!

Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A.

Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald

City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the

attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER!

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



FANTASTIC FOUR #10

RYAN NORTH (W) • LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS (W)

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

• Thousands of years ago, a desperate alien race built a colossal sleeper ship – an ark – to escape their dying sun, setting a course toward

a new and distant world. A single volunteer was to be awakened from stasis every hundred years to serve as their protector and caretaker,

before finally training the next one.

• But something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's engines have failed, and the ark is trapped in a dark void – infinite, silent and deadly – where

even the light of stars can't enter.

• The newest caretaker awakens to an empty ship. His predecessor's body lies decaying against a bulkhead, beneath monstrous images

of impossible beings drawn in blood. And the horrifying vision of an alien on fire hovers outside the ship, as the bang of rocky fists on the

hull echoes throughout darkened hallways…

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99



DOCTOR STRANGE #6

JED MACKAY (W) • JUAN GEDEON (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create

the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$3.99