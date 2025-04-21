Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Spins Off New Cosmic Marvel Line For 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial will spin off a new Cosmic Marvel Comics line for 2025.

Marvel Comics has dropped the July 2025 solicit for their second issue of Imperial by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, promising to "reshape the Marvel galaxy and build a foundation for a wave of new space-set series later this year" that "lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set stories."

IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4) Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL Lilandra Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES Lilandra Virgin Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES On Sale 7/9 Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event! Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts—a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!

"The Shi'ar, The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda and more light the fires of war in Imperial #2! The cosmic landscape of the Marvel Universe is about to drastically transform! This June, visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini present IMPERIAL, a four-issue event series that shatters and restructures the galactic empires of the Marvel Universe! Revolutionizing space-set storytelling forever, the saga kicks off with the startling assassination of various intergalactic leaders, creating a power vacuum in the stars and igniting war! Today, fans can peek at what lies ahead with the reveal of the series' second issue, on sale this July.

"Ultimate Spider-Man superstar Marco Checchetto delivers another dynamic cover for the highly anticipated series that depicts some of the event's major players including Deathbird, Nova, Gladiator, and Shuri. Meanwhile, She-Hulk, a character who will embark on a surprising journey in the series, grabs the spotlight in a variant cover by acclaimed artist Gerald Parel. And W. Scott Forbes delivers a stunning portrait of Lilandra, Professor X's greatest love. The former Shi'ar Majestrix was recently resurrected in the X-Manhunt crossover where she departed Earth with Professor X to rescue their daughter, Empress Xandra.

"I'm very excited about this project as I'm obviously a huge fan of all things Marvel Cosmic," Hickman said when the series was announced. "The goal here is to kind of do what we did with the recent Ultimate line for all of our space titles, except having the setup book (IMPERIAL) be more of an event than a world building exercise (like Ultimate Invasion). The art team is killing it and we're all just very excited for what's happening in this special corner of the Marvel Universe."

"With groundbreaking developments for HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS, IMPERIAL lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set stories, making it the must-read comic book of the summer!"