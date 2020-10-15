Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State

One year ago, Bleeding Cool told you that Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, would become the new Superman as part of DC Comics' 5G relaunch. Earlier this year, we pointed out that this would be accompanied by Jonathan Kent putting Metropolis in a bottle. This is what we said three months ago:

But what will bind all the 5G titles together, and keep them separate from the rest of the DC Timeline now, begins with Jonathan Kent using Smallville as his own Fortress Of Solitude. So that the people of the town protect him from the outside world after Smallville becomes a tourist attraction after Clark Kent revealed his identity. Something that might involve a more authoritarian Superman. But going forward, Jonathan Kent takes the entire city of Metropolis and makes it into a bottle city, a bit like Kandor. And its in that world that this imprint is going to take place. Quite literally, a 'bottled' 5G.

These originally would have been part of DC's 5G relaunch – but now relegated to the two-month linewide Future State.

Due to his involvement in an international crisis happening in the near future, Clark Kent has been rejected by Earth, causing him to focus his lifesaving efforts outside his adopted home. He travels to Warworld to rise through the ranks of gladiatorial combat in order to defeat Mongul with the help of some unlikely heroes. Back in Metropolis, Clark's son Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman. After seeing the horrors that befell Gotham, he bottles Metropolis in order to keep it safe, putting him at odds with Supergirl. Connecting the two oversized Future State: Superman titles, Shilo Norman, the man known as Mister Miracle, finds himself caught between the city he grew up in and the battle-torn planet that could be his downfall. Meanwhile in the Amazon rainforest, Yara Flor is chosen to be the new Wonder Woman. Years later, the new Superman and Wonder Woman join forces to save their cities in a new superhero team-up the likes of which the world has never seen.

Oversized Comics:

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1-2 Superman of Metropolis, by Sean Lewis and John Timms The Guardian, by Sean Lewis and Cully Hamner Mister Miracle, by Brandon Easton and Valentine De Landro

