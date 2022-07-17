Jose Gonzalez's Iconic Rendition of Vampi on Vampirella 19, at Auction

There have been a lot of memorable and iconic images of the character Vampirella over the decades. Publisher James Warren helped set the stage for this from the beginning by working with some of the very best artists of that (or any) era. Frank Frazetta's instant-classic for the original Vampirella #1 comes to mind as iconic. But Jose Gonzalez's painting of Vampi standing tall, one arm outstretched with a bat perched on her finger might even be more memorable. The image was used as a six-foot-tall door poster beginning in 1972, but it had previously appeared on the cover of Vampirella #19, and also on the cover of the 1972 Comic Art Convention Program Book (based on the dates of the convention that year, these two publications likely appeared around the same time). The poster of the image was advertised for sale beginning in the next issue, Vampirella #20. The debut of an iconic rendition of an enduring character, there's a Vampirella #19 (Warren, 1972) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in this week's 2022 July 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122229 at Heritage Auctions.

The interior of this issue contains an extensive account of the creation of the Vampirella character, as well as artwork by Wally Wood, Neal Adams, Reed Crandall, Jerry Grandenetti, Ernie Colon, and others. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Vampirella #19 (Warren, 1972) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Text feature about the creation of Vampirella. Dracula appearance. Raquel Welch photo. 1972 yearbook. Jose Gonzalez cover and art. Wally Wood, Neal Adams, Reed Crandall, Jerry Grandenetti, and Ernie Colon art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $44; VF/NM 9.0 value = $82. CGC census 7/22: 7 in 8.5, 84 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3826589006 and purchase grader's notes if available.

