JSA Reintegrates Forgotten Golden Age With Modern DCU (Spoilers)

It has taken a little longer than some might have hoped. But the JSA, is reuniting the Golden Age characters deleted from canon

It has taken a little longer than some might have hoped. But the JSA, the Justice Society Of America,, is reuniting the Golden Age characters that were introduced as having been deleted from canon – even more than those who actually were with the New 52. And this week's Justice Society Of America #6 runs some reunions for Dawn Of DC, with the hope that they will be picked up by everyone else. Certainly, that's the authorial intent….

History remembers Judy Garrick. Boom, the daughter of Jay Garrick, the original Flash, and now with a birthdate making her one of the Baby Boomers…

And everyone else is getting a generational reunion. Batman and his daughter from another timeline, Huntress in Gotham, while over in Metropolis…

… and a meeting of the John Henry Irons, between great-uncle and grand-nephew.

And Mr Terrific meets his golden age sidekick, Quiz Kid.

And Dan The Dyna-Mite trying to make one or two changes in his new world… while Salem The Witch Girl is finding out that the legacy of Doctor Fate is not that simple.

And we get a potted Doctor Fate history as well. Though no mention of the recent Doctor Hate over in Knight Terrors…

There are a fair few Doctor Fate plot danglers, are there not? And there's even mention of the Red Bee…

…who is fighting his own battles in Peacemaker this Tuesday as well. But where else, outside the Justice Society books, will this plethora of characters end up?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 (OF 12) CVR A JANIN

DC COMICS

MAR232905

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this tie-in to The Dawn of DC!In Shops: Sep 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #5 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

DC COMICS

JUL232981

What does the Brain's master plan have to do with…the Red Bee?! As it turns out, Richard's tragic past provides him with the strength his old bones need to defend Peacemaker and help him rescue Bruce Wayne (the dog, not the billionaire, remember)!In Shops: Sep 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

